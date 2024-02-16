Statisticians at RAND

“RAND, America's original think tank, earns its money fishing truths out of murky political and social waters. The quantitative conscience of RAND, often the final arbiter of what constitutes the true story, is its small but powerful Statistics Group.”

Bradley Efron, Stanford University, from the Foreword to

Public Policy and Statistics: Case Studies from RAND, Springer-Verlag, 2000.

Who We Are

RAND is a nonprofit research organization providing objective analysis and effective solutions that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors around the world (see About RAND). The RAND Statistics Group was established in 1976 to “enhance the quality of RAND research by making statistical expertise easily available to all members of the research staff.” The RAND Statistics Group currently has 15 Ph.D. and 16 Master's-level statisticians. Group members are based in all of the RAND United States locations: Santa Monica, California; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Boston, Massachusetts (see Contacts and Locations). The head of the group is Bonnie Ghosh-Dastidar.

What We Do

Group members contribute as full collaborators to projects and also lead projects across RAND's many research areas. Motivated by real-world policy questions, RAND research projects provide diverse, stimulating, and challenging research opportunities for statisticians. RAND's research teams are often interdisciplinary, drawing upon methods from statistics and other fields to tackle the most pressing policy problems.

Statisticians conduct research and development of statistical methodology that is essential for RAND to remain at the cutting edge of policy analysis. In addition, the group provides short-term statistical consulting for all RAND projects, especially those without a statistician on the team. The group also provides a seminar series with internal and external speakers.

Statistics Group members publish on statistical methods and applied problems in academic journals, edited volumes, books, and reports refereed and published by RAND (see Statistics Group Publications for a list of recent Group publications). They serve on national panels and committees, and assume leadership roles in many of the American Statistical Association, and participate in editorial boards for leading journals such as The Annals of Applied Statistics, Statistics and Public Policy, and Statistics in Medicine.

