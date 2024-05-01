Statistician Positions at RAND

Statisticians at RAND have many exciting opportunities to advance policy research by collaborating on multidisciplinary project teams, developing statistical methods, and leading research projects. There are also opportunities to teach at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Our group of 15 Ph.D. statisticians and 16 master’s-level statisticians provides a collegial and stimulating environment.

Opportunities with the RAND Statistics Group can include:

Ph.D. Statistician

Statistical/Quantitative Analyst (M.S. Statistician)

Student Summer Associate

Interested candidates should visit the RAND Employment Opportunity web site for openings and instruction. To find specific opportunities for statisticians, click "Find a Job", enter keyword "Statistician", and click search.

Be sure to print all instructions, as they will help you to complete the application process.

RAND is an Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Females/Veterans/People with Disabilities

