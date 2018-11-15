RAND Statistics Seminar Series

The RAND Statistics Group holds periodic seminars that are open to all RAND employees and members of the public. The chair of the seminar series is Joshua Snoke. Members of the public who would like to attend should contact Emily Payne in advance.

Upcoming Seminars

Past Seminars

Hierarchical Bayesian Modeling of Age-specific COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rates in Developing Countries Presented by Bailey Fosdick, Colorado School of Public Health April 19, 2023



Statistics Short Course Presented by Marc Elliott, RAND April 12 and 14, 2023



Estimating Cumulative Spatial Risk Over Time and Extending Chemical Mixture Analysis in a Bayesian Framework Presented by Joseph Boyle, Virginia Commonwealth University March 22, 2023



Evaluating the Effect of Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax in California by Electronic Health Record Data Presented by Bing Han, Kaiser Permanente December 14, 2022



Domain Adaptation Under Causally Structured Distribution Shifts Presented by Zack Lipton, Carnegie Mellon University and Amazon AI November 16, 2022



Private Tabular Survey Data Products Through Synthetic Microdata Generation Presented by Jingchen (Monika) Hu, Vassar College, Statistics June 15, 2022



Bayesian Nonparametric Estimation of Community-Level Homeless Rates Presented by Chris Glynn, Zillow Group May 25, 2022



Cluster Randomized Trials Presented by Laura Balzer, UMass, Biostatistics April 20, 2022



Estimating Citizen Voting Age Population Using Data from Multiple Sources: A Latent-Class Approach Presented by Joseph L. Schafer, U.S. Census Bureau November 17, 2021



Heterogeneous Causal Effects of Neighborhood Policing in New York City with Staggered Adoption of the Policy Presented by Joseph Antonelli, University of Florida October 20, 2021



Rerandomization to Balance Covariates in Experiments Presented by Kari Lock Morgan, Penn State University May 19, 2021



Nonparametric Causal Effects Based on Incremental Propensity Score Interventions Presented by Edward Kennedy, Carnegie Mellon University April 14, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Underspecification Presents Challenges for Modern Machine Learning Presented by Alexander D’Amour, Google March 17, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

The Extraordinary Impact of Collaboration in Statistics and Data Science Presented by Eric Vance, University of Colorado Boulder February 24, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Lessons Learned From the First Year in AI For Good Presented by Juan M. Lavista Ferres December 2, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Shared Parameter Mixed-Effects Location Scale Models for Intensive Longitudinal Data Presented by Don Hedeker, University of Chicago Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT

Host location: Remote

Modern Benchmarking and the Search for Unusual Hospitals, Communities, and Cops Presented by Greg Ridgeway, University of Pennsylvania Date: September 30, 2020

Time: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. PT

Location: Remote

Prediction, Estimation, and Attribution Presented by Bradley Efron, Stanford University Thursday, November 6, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Host Location: Santa Monica

Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

Alternatives to p-values Presented by Daniel Jeske, University of California Riverside Thursday, September 25, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Host Location: Santa Monica

Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

Deep Learning: A Synthesis from Probabilistic Foundations Presented by Eric Nalisnick, University of Cambridge and Deep Mind Thursday, June 18, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific

Host Location: Santa Monica

Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

Making Sense of Sensitivity: Extending Omitted Variable Bias Presented by Carlos Cinelli, UCLA

Co-Sponsored with Center for Causal Inference (CCI) Thursday, May 23, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Host Location: Santa Monica

Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

Causal Inference in the Presence of Interference Presented by Michael Hudgens, University of North Carolina

Co-Sponsored with Center for Causal Inference (CCI) Thursday, November 15, 2018

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific

Host Location: Santa Monica

Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

Seminar listings more than five years old have been archived.