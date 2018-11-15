RAND Statistics Seminar Series

The RAND Statistics Group holds periodic seminars that are open to all RAND employees and members of the public. The chair of the seminar series is Joshua Snoke. Members of the public who would like to attend should contact Emily Payne in advance.

Upcoming Seminars

Past Seminars

  • Hierarchical Bayesian Modeling of Age-specific COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rates in Developing Countries

    Presented by Bailey Fosdick, Colorado School of Public Health

    April 19, 2023

  • Statistics Short Course

    Presented by Marc Elliott, RAND

    April 12 and 14, 2023

  • Estimating Cumulative Spatial Risk Over Time and Extending Chemical Mixture Analysis in a Bayesian Framework

    Presented by Joseph Boyle, Virginia Commonwealth University

    March 22, 2023

  • Evaluating the Effect of Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax in California by Electronic Health Record Data

    Presented by Bing Han, Kaiser Permanente

    December 14, 2022

  • Domain Adaptation Under Causally Structured Distribution Shifts

    Presented by Zack Lipton, Carnegie Mellon University and Amazon AI

    November 16, 2022

  • Private Tabular Survey Data Products Through Synthetic Microdata Generation

    Presented by Jingchen (Monika) Hu, Vassar College, Statistics

    June 15, 2022

  • Bayesian Nonparametric Estimation of Community-Level Homeless Rates

    Presented by Chris Glynn, Zillow Group

    May 25, 2022

  • Cluster Randomized Trials

    Presented by Laura Balzer, UMass, Biostatistics

    April 20, 2022

  • Estimating Citizen Voting Age Population Using Data from Multiple Sources: A Latent-Class Approach

    Presented by Joseph L. Schafer, U.S. Census Bureau

    November 17, 2021

  • Heterogeneous Causal Effects of Neighborhood Policing in New York City with Staggered Adoption of the Policy

    Presented by Joseph Antonelli, University of Florida

    October 20, 2021

  • Rerandomization to Balance Covariates in Experiments

    Presented by Kari Lock Morgan, Penn State University

    May 19, 2021

  • Nonparametric Causal Effects Based on Incremental Propensity Score Interventions

    Presented by Edward Kennedy, Carnegie Mellon University

    April 14, 2021
    Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

  • Underspecification Presents Challenges for Modern Machine Learning

    Presented by Alexander D’Amour, Google

    March 17, 2021
    Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

  • The Extraordinary Impact of Collaboration in Statistics and Data Science

    Presented by Eric Vance, University of Colorado Boulder

    February 24, 2021
    Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

  • Lessons Learned From the First Year in AI For Good

    Presented by Juan M. Lavista Ferres

    December 2, 2020
    Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

  • Shared Parameter Mixed-Effects Location Scale Models for Intensive Longitudinal Data

    Presented by Don Hedeker, University of Chicago

    Wednesday, October 28, 2020
    Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT
    Host location: Remote

  • Modern Benchmarking and the Search for Unusual Hospitals, Communities, and Cops

    Presented by Greg Ridgeway, University of Pennsylvania

    Date: September 30, 2020
    Time: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. PT
    Location: Remote

  • Prediction, Estimation, and Attribution

    Presented by Bradley Efron, Stanford University

    Thursday, November 6, 2019
    Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific
    Host Location: Santa Monica
    Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

  • Alternatives to p-values

    Presented by Daniel Jeske, University of California Riverside

    Thursday, September 25, 2019
    Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific
    Host Location: Santa Monica
    Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

  • Deep Learning: A Synthesis from Probabilistic Foundations

    Presented by Eric Nalisnick, University of Cambridge and Deep Mind

    Thursday, June 18, 2019
    Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific
    Host Location: Santa Monica
    Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

  • Making Sense of Sensitivity: Extending Omitted Variable Bias

    Presented by Carlos Cinelli, UCLA
    Co-Sponsored with Center for Causal Inference (CCI)

    Thursday, May 23, 2019
    Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific
    Host Location: Santa Monica
    Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

  • Causal Inference in the Presence of Interference

    Presented by Michael Hudgens, University of North Carolina
    Co-Sponsored with Center for Causal Inference (CCI)

    Thursday, November 15, 2018
    Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific
    Host Location: Santa Monica
    Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

Seminar listings more than five years old have been archived.