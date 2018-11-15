Hierarchical Bayesian Modeling of Age-specific COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rates in Developing Countries
Presented by Bailey Fosdick, Colorado School of Public Health
April 19, 2023
Presented by Marc Elliott, RAND
April 12 and 14, 2023
Presented by Joseph Boyle, Virginia Commonwealth University
March 22, 2023
Presented by Bing Han, Kaiser Permanente
December 14, 2022
Presented by Zack Lipton, Carnegie Mellon University and Amazon AI
November 16, 2022
Presented by Jingchen (Monika) Hu, Vassar College, Statistics
June 15, 2022
Presented by Chris Glynn, Zillow Group
May 25, 2022
Presented by Laura Balzer, UMass, Biostatistics
April 20, 2022
Presented by Joseph L. Schafer, U.S. Census Bureau
November 17, 2021
Presented by Joseph Antonelli, University of Florida
October 20, 2021
Presented by Kari Lock Morgan, Penn State University
May 19, 2021
Presented by Edward Kennedy, Carnegie Mellon University
April 14, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Presented by Alexander D’Amour, Google
March 17, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Presented by Eric Vance, University of Colorado Boulder
February 24, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Presented by Juan M. Lavista Ferres
December 2, 2020
Time: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Presented by Don Hedeker, University of Chicago
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT
Host location: Remote
Presented by Greg Ridgeway, University of Pennsylvania
Date: September 30, 2020
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. PT
Location: Remote
Presented by Bradley Efron, Stanford University
Thursday, November 6, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Host Location: Santa Monica
Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.
Presented by Daniel Jeske, University of California Riverside
Thursday, September 25, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Host Location: Santa Monica
Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.
Presented by Eric Nalisnick, University of Cambridge and Deep Mind
Thursday, June 18, 2019
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific
Host Location: Santa Monica
Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.
Presented by Carlos Cinelli, UCLA
Co-Sponsored with Center for Causal Inference (CCI)
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Host Location: Santa Monica
Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.
Presented by Michael Hudgens, University of North Carolina
Co-Sponsored with Center for Causal Inference (CCI)
Thursday, November 15, 2018
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific
Host Location: Santa Monica
Other Locations: Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.
Seminar listings more than five years old have been archived.