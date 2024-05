Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups (TWANG)

The Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups, or TWANG, contains a set of functions to support causal modeling of observational data through the estimation and evaluation of propensity score weights. TWANG has been released as a package in R, and as downloadable macros for SAS users. The team has also released a series of tutorials intended to guide analysts using the toolkit for the first time.