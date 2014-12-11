Marika Booth

Selected Publications
Shekelle PG, Miake-Lye IM, Begashaw M, Booth MS, Meyers B, Lowery N, Shrank W, "Interventions to Reduce Loneliness in Community-Living Older Adults: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2024
Shekelle PG, Begashaw MM, Miake-Lye IM, Booth M, Myers B, Renda A, "Effect of Interventions for Non-emergent Medical Transportation: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," BMC Public Health, 2022
Chang ET, Newberry S, Rubenstein LV, Motala A, Booth MJ, Shekelle PG, "Quality Measures for Patients at Risk of Adverse Outcomes in the Veterans Health Administration: Expert Panel," JAMA Network Open, 2022
Griffin BA, Booth MS, Busse M, "Estimating the Casual Effects of Modifiable, Non-genetic Factors on Huntington Disease Progression Using Propensity Score Weighting," Parkinsonism Related Disorders, 2021
Nicosia N, Kilmer B, Midgette G, Suttorp Booth M, "Association of an Alcohol Abstinence Program with Mortality in Individuals Arrested for Driving While Alcohol Impaired," JAMA Psychiatry, 2023
Oronce, CIA, Miake-Lye IM, Begashaw MM, Booth M, Shrank WH, Shekelle PG, "Interventions to Address Food Insecurity Among Adults in Canada and the US: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," JAMA Health Forum, 2021
Khodyakov D, Grant S, Meeker D, Booth M, Pacheco-Santivanez N, Kim KK, "Comparative Analysis of Stakeholder Experiences with an Online Approach to Prioritizing Patient-Centered Research Topics," Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, 2017
Nuckols T, Keeler EB, Morton SC, Anderson L, Doyle B, Booth M, Shanman RM, Grein JD, Shekelle PG, "Quality improvement interventions for bloodstream infections related to central catheters," JAMA Internal Medicine, 2016