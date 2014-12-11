Marika Booth

M.S. in biostatistics, University of California at Los Angeles

Marika Suttorp Booth (she/her) is a statistical analyst at RAND. Her current projects include systematic reviews and meta-analysis of social health determinants and robotic bariatric surgery. She analyzes the impact of socio-economic and disability status on STAR ratings and is evaluating the value-based insurance design model test for CMS. She is estimating desistance in South Dakota using criminal history data. She is a member of the MCAHPS scoring team. She has specific experience with meta-analysis and propensity score estimation, as well as analyzing Delphi appropriateness panel data. She uses SAS, R, and STATA. She received her M.S. in biostatistics from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Shekelle PG, Miake-Lye IM, Begashaw M, Booth MS, Meyers B, Lowery N, Shrank W, "Interventions to Reduce Loneliness in Community-Living Older Adults: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2024

Shekelle PG, Begashaw MM, Miake-Lye IM, Booth M, Myers B, Renda A, "Effect of Interventions for Non-emergent Medical Transportation: a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," BMC Public Health, 2022

Chang ET, Newberry S, Rubenstein LV, Motala A, Booth MJ, Shekelle PG, "Quality Measures for Patients at Risk of Adverse Outcomes in the Veterans Health Administration: Expert Panel," JAMA Network Open, 2022

Griffin BA, Booth MS, Busse M, "Estimating the Casual Effects of Modifiable, Non-genetic Factors on Huntington Disease Progression Using Propensity Score Weighting," Parkinsonism Related Disorders, 2021

Nicosia N, Kilmer B, Midgette G, Suttorp Booth M, "Association of an Alcohol Abstinence Program with Mortality in Individuals Arrested for Driving While Alcohol Impaired," JAMA Psychiatry, 2023

Oronce, CIA, Miake-Lye IM, Begashaw MM, Booth M, Shrank WH, Shekelle PG, "Interventions to Address Food Insecurity Among Adults in Canada and the US: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," JAMA Health Forum, 2021

Khodyakov D, Grant S, Meeker D, Booth M, Pacheco-Santivanez N, Kim KK, "Comparative Analysis of Stakeholder Experiences with an Online Approach to Prioritizing Patient-Centered Research Topics," Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, 2017

Nuckols T, Keeler EB, Morton SC, Anderson L, Doyle B, Booth M, Shanman RM, Grein JD, Shekelle PG, "Quality improvement interventions for bloodstream infections related to central catheters," JAMA Internal Medicine, 2016

  • U.S. Immigration and Customs official arrests an undocumented immigrant
    Immigrants and Emigrants

    Prior Removal and Recidivism

    President Obama's executive action on immigration includes a new program that targets immigration enforcement at those arrested for more serious offenses and those deemed to be risks to national security. Research shows that unauthorized immigrants who have been previously deported are more likely to be rearrested after jail release, so local public safety interests and federal immigration enforcement priorities may well align around immigrants with a record of prior removal.

    Dec 11, 2014

    The RAND Blog

