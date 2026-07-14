School Finance

Vermont is interested in expanding families' subsidies for early care and education (ECE) programs. This report estimates the costs of a high-quality ECE system with a well-compensated workforce and identifies possible funding sources.

The authors drew on surveys of Delaware local education agencies that received Opportunity Funding and describe the investments they made to improve the academic achievement of multilingual learners and students experiencing poverty.

The authors evaluated two Delaware programs for local education agencies with students experiencing poverty and multilingual learners during the 2019–2020 to 2021–2022 school years: Opportunity Funding and the Student Success Block Grant program.

Income share agreements (ISAs) provide a way to finance postsecondary education, but not much is known about how they work. In this report, RAND researchers examine ISA structure, analyze ISA communication, and assess implications for equity.

Authors provide an update on four key challenges that U.S. school districts face today — school staffing, budgeting, the politicization of schooling, and academic recovery efforts — using data from the fall 2023 American School District Panel survey.

The authors surveyed American School District Panel districts about their coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic–related academic recovery efforts as of 2023–2024 and whether they plan to make cuts to services as federal relief aid expires.

This is the latest report in the State of the Superintendent series, an annual report intended to provide a reliable, recurring snapshot of the U.S. public school superintendency. In spring 2024, superintendents were surveyed on stress and time use.

Many American families struggle to pay for school meals, and feeding children during the summer months is often especially hard. School meal programs offer a solution, but paying for them could require a fresh look at the way American public education is funded.

This is the latest in the State of the Superintendent series, an annual report that presents a reliable, recurring snapshot of the U.S. public school superintendency. In spring 2025, superintendents were surveyed on stressors and time use.

This report presents findings from the spring 2026 American School District Panel survey. Budget shortfalls and declining enrollment have risen to the top of district leaders’ concerns, worsening other challenges that districts are facing.

In this paper, we assess the costs of the early college model in North Carolina relative to costs for typical high school education.

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