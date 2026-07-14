Research
School District Leaders Are Facing Shrinking Budgets and Fewer Students
Jul 14, 2026
RAND's research on school finance examines the systems, formulas, and policies used to fund public education at the federal, state, and local levels, with attention to the relationship between funding and student outcomes. RAND studies provide policymakers and education leaders with insights to improve resource allocation, close funding gaps, and ensure all students have access to high-quality education.