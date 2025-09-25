State of the Superintendent
Selected Findings from the Spring 2025 American School District Panel
ResearchPublished Sep 25, 2025
This is the latest installment in the State of the Superintendent series, an annual report that presents a reliable, recurring snapshot of the U.S. public school superintendency. In spring 2025, superintendents of 208 districts were surveyed about their stressors, job satisfaction, and time use. The survey revealed that budgets narrowly topped superintendents’ list of stressors, and communications was among their most time-consuming activities.
Selected Findings from the Spring 2025 American School District Panel
ResearchPublished Sep 25, 2025
This is the latest installment in the State of the Superintendent series, an annual report that presents a reliable, recurring snapshot of the U.S. public school superintendency. Since the American School District Panel began in fall 2020, researchers have periodically surveyed superintendents about their job, focusing on job-related stressors, job satisfaction, and time use. The survey revealed that budgets narrowly topped superintendents’ list of stressors, and communications was among their most time-consuming activities. The survey revealed a divide between superintendents of small districts (those with fewer than 3,000 students) and large districts (those serving 10,000 or more students).
This report is based on research funded by The Gates Foundation. This work was conducted within RAND Education and Labor.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
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