RAND at a Glance
People
1,775Staff
Our people bring a diverse range of professional, educational, and cultural backgrounds to their project teams.
55Countries
With locations in North America, Europe, and Australia, RAND attracts top talent from more than 50 countries.
75Languages
Many of our staff are multilingual. Languages spoken include Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.
53%Hold Doctorates
Well over half our research staff of ~1,025 hold one or more doctorates in an array of disciplines.
Degrees (Research Staff)
|Degree
|Percentage of Total
|Doctorates*
|53%
|Master's
|40%
|Bachelor's
|7%
* Doctorates include MDs and JDs
Doctorates by Discipline (Research Staff)
|Discipline
|Percentage of Total
|Arts and letters
|3%
|Behavioral sciences
|7%
|Business and law
|4%
|Computer sciences
|6%
|Economics
|12%
|Engineering
|8%
|Other
|2%
|International relations
|9%
|Life sciences
|5%
|Math, operations research, statistics
|7%
|Physical sciences
|6%
|Policy analysis
|14%
|Political sciences
|7%
|Social sciences
|10%
Locations
The RAND Corporation is a global organization with offices throughout the world.
Audiences
-
340Clients and Grantmakers
Last year, we performed work for more than 340 clients and grantmakers, including government agencies, international organizations, and foundations.
-
740Donors
Gifts from donors help RAND deliver fact-based, actionable solutions grounded in rigorous analysis. They help fund our people, ideas, centers of excellence, and outreach.
-
25K RAND Review Subscribers
Our magazine, RAND Review, has ~25,000 subscribers. The print edition is available in United Red Carpet Lounges in U.S. airports. You can also download RAND Review from rand.org.
- 244K+Twitter Followers
Research Projects and Products
-
835New Projects
Through more than 2,100 projects (including ~835 new ones in 2022), RAND provides research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele.
-
821New Publications
Last year, we added 505 reports and 316 journal articles to our growing digital library, all of which can be accessed at rand.org.
- 5.9MWeb Downloads
Pardee RAND Graduate School
-
2:1Faculty-Student Ratio
Faculty are drawn from among RAND's staff of ~1,025 research professionals.
-
53Years
Founded in 1970 as one of eight graduate programs created to train future leaders in public policy, the graduate school is the only one based at a public policy research organization.
-
400+Graduates
The graduate school has granted more Ph.D.’s in policy analysis than any university in the world. Alumni can be found making a difference for employers in government, academia, research organizations, private industry, and nongovernmental public-service organizations.
Expenses
|Expense Type
|Percentage of Total
|Research and analysis
|78%
|Staff development, information technology, and other administration
|14%
|Facilities
|7%
|Fundraising
|1%
Revenue*
$356.2M
|Source
|Amount
|U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and related agencies
|$55.7M
|Other federal agencies
|$11.6M
|State and local government agencies
|$4.7M
|Non-U.S. government agencies and international NGOs
|$13.6M
|Universities
|$9.0M
|Other nonprofit organizations
|$17.1M
|Foundations
|$18.4M
|Philanthropic contributions
|$14.2M
|Private sector
|$4.1M
|Other
|$2.2M
|U.S. Department of Homeland Security
|$54.3M
|U.S. Air Force
|$47.4M
|U.S. Army
|$41.8M
|Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense and other national security agencies
|$62.1M
*FY2022, net of subcontracts and RAND-initiated research
Funding
- Government Agencies
- Foundations
- Philanthropic Contributions
- Endowment Operations
Mission and Values
Mission: To help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis
Core Values: Quality and objectivityMore about our history and mission »