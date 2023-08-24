RAND at a Glance

People

  • 1,775Staff

    Our people bring a diverse range of professional, educational, and cultural backgrounds to their project teams.

  • 55Countries

    With locations in North America, Europe, and Australia, RAND attracts top talent from more than 50 countries.

  • 75Languages

    Many of our staff are multilingual. Languages spoken include Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.

  • 53%Hold Doctorates

    Well over half our research staff of ~1,025 hold one or more doctorates in an array of disciplines.

Degrees (Research Staff)

DegreePercentage of Total
Doctorates*53%
Master's40%
Bachelor's7%

* Doctorates include MDs and JDs

Doctorates by Discipline (Research Staff)

DisciplinePercentage of Total
Arts and letters3%
Behavioral sciences7%
Business and law4%
Computer sciences6%
Economics12%
Engineering8%
Other2%
International relations9%
Life sciences5%
Math, operations research, statistics7%
Physical sciences6%
Policy analysis14%
Political sciences7%
Social sciences10%
Locations

The RAND Corporation is a global organization with offices throughout the world.

Audiences

  • 340Clients and Grantmakers

    Last year, we performed work for more than 340 clients and grantmakers, including government agencies, international organizations, and foundations.

  • 740Donors

    Gifts from donors help RAND deliver fact-based, actionable solutions grounded in rigorous analysis. They help fund our people, ideas, centers of excellence, and outreach.

  • 25K RAND Review Subscribers

    Our magazine, RAND Review, has ~25,000 subscribers. The print edition is available in United Red Carpet Lounges in U.S. airports. You can also download RAND Review from rand.org.

  • 244K+Twitter Followers

Research Projects and Products

  • 835New Projects

    Through more than 2,100 projects (including ~835 new ones in 2022), RAND provides research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele.

  • 821New Publications

    Last year, we added 505 reports and 316 journal articles to our growing digital library, all of which can be accessed at rand.org.

  • 5.9MWeb Downloads

Pardee RAND Graduate School

  • 2:1Faculty-Student Ratio

    Faculty are drawn from among RAND's staff of ~1,025 research professionals.

  • 53Years

    Founded in 1970 as one of eight graduate programs created to train future leaders in public policy, the graduate school is the only one based at a public policy research organization.

  • 400+Graduates

    The graduate school has granted more Ph.D.’s in policy analysis than any university in the world. Alumni can be found making a difference for employers in government, academia, research organizations, private industry, and nongovernmental public-service organizations.

Expenses

Expense Type Percentage of Total
Research and analysis 78%
Staff development, information technology, and other administration 14%
Facilities 7%
Fundraising 1%
Revenue*

$356.2M

Source Amount
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and related agencies $55.7M
Other federal agencies $11.6M
State and local government agencies $4.7M
Non-U.S. government agencies and international NGOs $13.6M
Universities $9.0M
Other nonprofit organizations $17.1M
Foundations $18.4M
Philanthropic contributions $14.2M
Private sector $4.1M
Other $2.2M
U.S. Department of Homeland Security $54.3M
U.S. Air Force $47.4M
U.S. Army $41.8M
Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense and other national security agencies $62.1M

*FY2022, net of subcontracts and RAND-initiated research

Funding

  • Government Agencies
  • Foundations  
  • Philanthropic Contributions
  • Endowment Operations
Mission and Values

Mission: To help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis

Core Values: Quality and objectivity

