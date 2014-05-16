Dave Baiocchi (bye-OH-key) is an adjunct researcher at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, where he teaches courses on research and design. He is a designer, futurist, and problem-solver who works at the intersection of technology, art, and the human experience.
A recovering engineer, Baiocchi started his career at Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he designed space telescopes—he has several sensors currently in orbit. Looking to have greater impact on the nation’s science and technology strategies, he joined the RAND Corporation in 2008, and he built a client practice that helped senior decisionmakers at NASA, DARPA and the Air Force better understand the implications of emerging technologies.
In 2019, Baiocchi founded Imaginative Futures, an innovation strategy consultancy that integrates original, multidisciplinary research with technology and design trends to help business leaders adapt in a rapidly changing world.
Baiocchi remains affiliated with RAND as an adjunct researcher, where he works on special projects with RAND leadership. He holds a Ph.D. in optical sciences from the University of Arizona and a B.S. in physics from DePaul University.
Recent Projects
- Identifying effective management strategies for the DoD's national laboratories
- Assessing the business case for the Maui High Performance Computing Center
- Helping the Air Force Research Labs maximize the utility of their optical observatories
- Understanding the Army's deployments to Iraq & Afghanistan
- Technology policy for space debris remediation
Selected Publications
Dave Baiocchi and Steven Fox, Surprise! From CEOs to Navy SEALs: How a Select Group of Professionals Prepare for and Respond to the Unexpected, RAND (RR-341), 2013
Dave Baiocchi and William Welser IV, Confronting Space Debris, RAND (MG-1042), 2010
Tim Bonds, Dave Baiocchi, and Laurie McDonald, Army Deployments to OIF and OEF, RAND (DB-587), 2009
Honors & Awards
- Brown Fellowship, Pardee RAND Graduate School, 2015
- RAND Gritton Award, RAND Corporation, 2013
- RAND Bronze Award, RAND Corporation, 2010