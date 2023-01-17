Rachel Costello is a senior analyst with the RAND Corporation specializing in a mix of quantiative and qualitative methods to inform decision making under uncertainty. She is a lead researcher on a series of projects to identify cost-effective ways to maintain air operations during a high-intensity conflict. Her work examines attepts to balance operational effectiveness and logistic feasibility and explores tradeoffs between air base posture, airfield infrastructure, passive defense, active defense, and novel operating concepts. Costello served as an operations researcher in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (OSD-CAPE) office, where she supported the Deputy Secretary of Defense's Analysis Working Group. She received her B.A. in physics from the College of Wooster and her master's in physics from the University of Utah.
Recent Projects
- Expanding Combat Capability by Improving Interoperability with Joint and Allied Partners
- Combat Operations in Denied Environments: Operational Concepts
- Fighting from Non-Sanctuary Bases in the Pacific Area of Responsibility: Including Potential Adversary Attacks in PACAF Contingency Plans Analysis
- Dynamic Force Employment Wargame
- Analysis of Adaptive/Dynamic Basing, Active and Passive Defense, and CC&D Options to Support Combat Operations in Denied Environments
Honors & Awards
- The Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service, Sussana V. Blume, Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD)
- RAND Silver Medal for Mission and Impact, Jason Matheny, president and Chief Executive Officer of the RAND Corporation
- RAND Spotlight Innovation Award