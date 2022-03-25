Joslyn Fleming is a defense policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Fleming specializes in military logistics, with a particular interest in how to plan for logistics in future operating concepts. She also has helped initiate and grow the Women, Peace, and Security research portfolio at RAND. She is a proven project leader and her research has been recognized by RAND leadership as directly improving military readiness and for shedding light on underexplored research topics. She also was recognized as a mentor of the year.
She has served in the Marine Corps for 18+ years as a supply officer and civil affairs officer, leading diverse teams on deployments to Iraq, Jordan, and the INDOPACOM and CENTCOM theaters. She also served as Senator Chris Dodd's (D-CT) military legislative fellow. As a legislative and strategic analyst for the Marine Corps, she researched, analyzed, and briefed senior defense and legislative officials on military future vision and strategy.
Fleming holds an M.A. in international affairs with an Africa regional specialty from The George Washington University and a B.S. in political science from the United States Naval Academy. She did her capstone research in Uganda where she explored the long-term reintegration needs of former child soldiers. She continues to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve and is currently assigned to Marine Forces Europe and Africa.