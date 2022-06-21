To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Under a new state law, by 2025 California must reduce organic waste by 75 percent and recover 20 percent edible food that would otherwise be landfilled. RAND researchers reviewed the literature and government documents, and interviewed stakeholders to assess the preparedness for the new mandate in Los Angeles County. They suggest ways in which the mandate could be turned into an opportunity for innovation and capacity-building.

