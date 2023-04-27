Jeff Hagen is a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. His research areas include technological systems analysis and strategic policy and decisionmaking. Much of his work involves modeling and simulation of military forces, including the effects of advanced weapon systems, intelligence, command and control, and information operations. His recent publicly-available RAND publications include Modeling Rapidly Composable, Heterogeneous, and Fractionated Forces: Findings on Mosaic Warfare (Gulden et al., 2021); Air Dominance Through Machine Learning: A Preliminary Exploration of Artificial Intelligence–Assisted Mission Planning (Zhang et al., 2020); Joint All-Domain Command and Control for Modern Warfare: An Analytic Framework for Identifying and Developing Artificial Intelligence Applications (Lingel et al., 2020); The Foundations of Operational Resilience — Assessing the Ability to Operate in an Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) Environment: The Analytical Framework, Lexicon, and Characteristics of the Operational Resilience Analysis Model (ORAM) (Hagen at al., 2016); Needs, Effectiveness, and Gap Assessment for Key A-10C Missions: An Overview of Findings (Hagen et al., 2016); and U.S.-China Military Scorecard: Forces, Geography, and the Evolving Balance of Power, 1996–2017 (Heginbotham et al., 2015).
Earlier in his career, Hagen worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA Dryden Flight Research Center and at the University of Washington, where his research focused on turbulent fluid flows. He received his M.S. in aeronautics and astronautics from the University of Washington and his B.S. in engineering and applied science from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).
Recent Projects
- Future of the Combat Air Forces
- Evolution of the Long Range Strike Force
- Transitioning Air Force ISR from Permissive to Contested Environments
- Training for Cyber Resiliency
- Air Force Crewed-Uncrewed Teaming