Minju Jo
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
He/Him
Expertise
Min Ju Jo is a M.Phil. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He has a master’s degree is sport management at Coventry University, and a B.S. in statistics from the Yeungnam University. His research interests include national finance, program evaluation, workplace well-being, work-family conflicts, and sport policy.
Prior to joining RAND, he was a legislative assistant researcher at the National Assembly Research Service of the Republic of Korea where he conducted research and analysis on legislative and policy issues related to young adults’ policies and regulations. He also worked as a researcher at the Korea Institute of Public Administration, focusing on the impact of working hours and well-being. Additionally, he served as a research assistant at the National Assembly Budget Office of the Republic of Korea where he analyzed the national budget and conducted program evaluations.
Education
M.S. in sport management, Coventry University; B.S. in statistics, Yeungnam University