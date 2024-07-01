Robert Jolly
Visiting Military Intern
Expertise
Robert Jolly is an Army SkillBridge Fellow at RAND. He has served in the United States Army for over ten years as an Engineer Officer. His previous assignments include the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He specialized in critical infrastructure and disaster response as a member of Task Force Temporary Emergency Power deploying to multiple disaster responses and managing several critical infrastructure projects.
Jolly is a licensed Professional Industrial Engineer and a Project Management Professional. His research interests include critical infrastructure development, energy, disaster response, and national security.
Jolly holds a Master Public Policy and Management at the University of Pittsburgh, a Master of Science in engineering management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and a Bachelor of Science engineering management from the United States Military Academy.
Education
B.S. in engineering management, United States Military Academy; M.S. in engineering management, Missouri University of Science and Technology; M.P.P.M. in public policy, University of Pittsburgh