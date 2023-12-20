Kirsten M. Keller

Senior Behavioral Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology, University of Maryland; M.A. in industrial/organizational psychology, University of Maryland; B.A. in psychology, Franklin and Marshall College

Overview

Kirsten Keller is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND. Her research focuses on talent management and improving organizational effectiveness. Recent projects include examining ways to improve the retention of women in the military, hiring and development of the federal civilian workforce, effective prevention and response to workplace abuse and misconduct, and how to develop ethical organizational cultures. She previously served as associate director of the Workforce, Development, and Health program within Project AIR FORCE. Keller holds a Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Maryland.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Keller, Kirsten M., Ginger Groeber, Philip Armour, Jenna W. Kramer, Shirley M. Ross, Diana Y. Myers, Hannah Acheson-Field, Samantha E. DiNicola, Shreyas Bharadwaj, and Stephanie Williamson, Attracting and Employing Top-Tier Civilian Technical Talent in the Department of the Air Force: A Comparison of Six Occupations with Other Federal Agencies and the Private Sector, RAND Corporation (RR-A987-1), 2023

Keller, Kirsten M., Maria C. Lytell, and Shreyas Bharadwaj, Personnel Needs for Department of the Air Force Digital Talent: A Case Study of Software Factories, RAND Corporation (RR-A550-1), 2022

Keller, Kirsten M., Maria C. Lytell, David Schulker, Kimberly Curry Hall, Louis T. Mariano, John S. Crown, Miriam Matthews, Brandon Crosby, Lisa Saum-Manning, Douglas Yeung, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Felix Knutson, and Leann Caudill, Advancement and Retention Barriers in the U.S. Air Force Civilian White Collar Workforce: Implications for Demographic Diversity, RAND Corporation (RR-2643-AF), 2020

Lim, Nelson, Kimberly Curry Hall, Kirsten M. Keller, David Schulker, Louis T. Mariano, Miriam Matthews, Lisa Saum-Manning, Devon Hill, Brandon Crosby, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Linda Cottrell, and Clara A. Aranibar, Improving the Representation of Women and Racial/Ethnic Minorities Among U.S. Coast Guard Active-Duty Members, RAND Corporation (RR-A362-2), 2021

Keller, Kirsten M., Kimberly Curry Hall, Miriam Matthews, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Lisa Saum-Manning, Douglas Yeung, David Schulker, Stefan Zavislan, and Nelson Lim, Addressing Barriers to Female Officer Retention in the Air Force, RAND Corporation (RR-2073-AF), 2018

Curry Hall, Kimberly, Kirsten M. Keller, David Schulker, Sarah Weilant, Katherine L. Kidder, and Nelson Lim, Improving Gender Diversity in the U.S. Coast Guard: Identifying Barriers to Female Retention, RAND Corporation (RR-2770-DHS), 2019

Keller, Kirsten M., Sean Robson, Kevin O'Neill, Paul Emslie, Lane F. Burgette, Lisa M. Harrington, and Dennis Curran, Promoting Airmen with the Potential to Lead: A Study of the Air Force Master Sergeant Promotion System, RAND Corporation (RR-581-AF), 2014

Keller, Kirsten M., Miriam Matthews, Kimberly Curry Hall, William Marcellino, Jacqueline A. Mauro, and Nelson Lim, Hazing in the U.S. Armed Forces: Recommendations for Hazing Prevention Policy and Practice, RAND Corporation (RR-941-OSD), 2015

