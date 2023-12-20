Selected Publications
Keller, Kirsten M., Ginger Groeber, Philip Armour, Jenna W. Kramer, Shirley M. Ross, Diana Y. Myers, Hannah Acheson-Field, Samantha E. DiNicola, Shreyas Bharadwaj, and Stephanie Williamson, Attracting and Employing Top-Tier Civilian Technical Talent in the Department of the Air Force: A Comparison of Six Occupations with Other Federal Agencies and the Private Sector, RAND Corporation (RR-A987-1), 2023
Keller, Kirsten M., Maria C. Lytell, and Shreyas Bharadwaj, Personnel Needs for Department of the Air Force Digital Talent: A Case Study of Software Factories, RAND Corporation (RR-A550-1), 2022
Keller, Kirsten M., Maria C. Lytell, David Schulker, Kimberly Curry Hall, Louis T. Mariano, John S. Crown, Miriam Matthews, Brandon Crosby, Lisa Saum-Manning, Douglas Yeung, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Felix Knutson, and Leann Caudill, Advancement and Retention Barriers in the U.S. Air Force Civilian White Collar Workforce: Implications for Demographic Diversity, RAND Corporation (RR-2643-AF), 2020
Lim, Nelson, Kimberly Curry Hall, Kirsten M. Keller, David Schulker, Louis T. Mariano, Miriam Matthews, Lisa Saum-Manning, Devon Hill, Brandon Crosby, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Linda Cottrell, and Clara A. Aranibar, Improving the Representation of Women and Racial/Ethnic Minorities Among U.S. Coast Guard Active-Duty Members, RAND Corporation (RR-A362-2), 2021
Keller, Kirsten M., Kimberly Curry Hall, Miriam Matthews, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Lisa Saum-Manning, Douglas Yeung, David Schulker, Stefan Zavislan, and Nelson Lim, Addressing Barriers to Female Officer Retention in the Air Force, RAND Corporation (RR-2073-AF), 2018
Curry Hall, Kimberly, Kirsten M. Keller, David Schulker, Sarah Weilant, Katherine L. Kidder, and Nelson Lim, Improving Gender Diversity in the U.S. Coast Guard: Identifying Barriers to Female Retention, RAND Corporation (RR-2770-DHS), 2019
Keller, Kirsten M., Sean Robson, Kevin O'Neill, Paul Emslie, Lane F. Burgette, Lisa M. Harrington, and Dennis Curran, Promoting Airmen with the Potential to Lead: A Study of the Air Force Master Sergeant Promotion System, RAND Corporation (RR-581-AF), 2014
Keller, Kirsten M., Miriam Matthews, Kimberly Curry Hall, William Marcellino, Jacqueline A. Mauro, and Nelson Lim, Hazing in the U.S. Armed Forces: Recommendations for Hazing Prevention Policy and Practice, RAND Corporation (RR-941-OSD), 2015