Bradley M. Knopp
Senior International / Defense Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

BA in political science, Furman University; MA in political science, Georgetown University; Cert in national security studies, National War College

Overview

Bradley Knopp is a senior international and defense researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Since joining RAND in 2013, he has worked across all four RAND federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs). He has worked on projects for the intelligence community, including most promimently work on the application of data science to intelligence analysis and on intelligence support to defense acquisition programs. 

He is a former DIA Senior Executive with more than 33 years experience in a wide array of operational, analytic, and liaison assignments. Knopp was the Defense Intelligence Officer for Europe for over 11 years, providing direct intelligence support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and working closely with National Intelligence Officer counterparts. He played a key role in NATO enlargement efforts involving incorporation of the new member countries' intelligence organizations into NATO intelligence activities. He was the key US intelligence advisor to the interagency team responsible for establishing the NATO WMD Center, the headline goal of the Alliance's 50th anniversary summit in Washington in 2000.

Knopp has extensive experience in international intelligence affairs. He established DIA's Office of International Engagement. He was the Chief of DIA's Liaison Office in London, DIA's largest liaison office with our most important ally. He served as the Director of the Joint Foreign Materiel Program. Prior to retirement in 2012, he served as the Assistant Deputy Director for Corporate Operations, working directly for DIA's Deputy Director and managing DIA's relationship with the Combatant Commands.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Improving Intelligence Support to the Future Warfighter: Acquisition for the Contested Environment
  • Measuring Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Effectiveness at the United States Central Command
  • Defining the Roles, Responsibilities and Function of DIA Data Scientists
  • Strategic planning, implementation, governance, and performance management support for the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) office survey of authorizing legislation, policies, plans, strategy, and assessments
  • Decision Aid Framework Development to Inform the Application of Federal Assistance Improving Sharing of Criminal History Record Information for Personnel Vetting

Selected Publications

Bradley Knopp, Sina Beaghley, Aaron Frank, Rebeca Orrie, Michael Watson, Defining the Roles, Responsibilities, and Functions of Data Science Within the Defense Intelligence Agency, RAND Corporation (RR-1582), 2016

Lachman, Beth E.; Hastings, Jaime L.; Adgie, Mary Kate.; Knopp, Bradley M.; Deane-Shinbrot, Steven., Improving Army Installation Facility and Land-use Deals and Partnerships, RAND (P-3391-A), 2018

Serena, Chad C.; Reedy, Kathleen.; Knopp, Bradley M., Improving the Management of Civilian Intelligence Personnel: An Assessment of the Army Intelligence Personnel Management Office (IPMO)A, RAND (P-3115-1-A), 2018

Knopp, Bradley M.; Luckey, David; Shokh, Yuliya, Documenting Intelligence Data Production Requirements, RAND (DRU-A241-1), 2020

Knopp, Bradley M.; Luckey, David; Levedahl, Alexis; Eusebi, Kelly, Inter-rater Reliability Plan for Analysts at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Joint Requirements Council, RAND (DRU-A170-3), 2020

Honors & Awards

  • Meretorious Senior Executive, Defense Intelligence Agency
  • Legion of Honor, Silver, Austria

Languages

German

Commentary

  • The 24-hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham, UK, November 17, 2015
    Intelligence Community

    Five Eyes at 70: Where to from Here?

    The Five Eyes intelligence alliance of the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand began in the Cold War to meet the threat posed by the Soviet Union. Today, the nations' intelligence communities must contend with domestic terrorism and cyber threats while remaining ahead of Russia and China.

    Apr 21, 2017

    RealClearWorld

Publications