Bradley M. Knopp

Bradley Knopp is a senior international and defense researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Since joining RAND in 2013, he has worked across all four RAND federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs). He has worked on projects for the intelligence community, including most promimently work on the application of data science to intelligence analysis and on intelligence support to defense acquisition programs.
He is a former DIA Senior Executive with more than 33 years experience in a wide array of operational, analytic, and liaison assignments. Knopp was the Defense Intelligence Officer for Europe for over 11 years, providing direct intelligence support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and working closely with National Intelligence Officer counterparts. He played a key role in NATO enlargement efforts involving incorporation of the new member countries' intelligence organizations into NATO intelligence activities. He was the key US intelligence advisor to the interagency team responsible for establishing the NATO WMD Center, the headline goal of the Alliance's 50th anniversary summit in Washington in 2000.
Knopp has extensive experience in international intelligence affairs. He established DIA's Office of International Engagement. He was the Chief of DIA's Liaison Office in London, DIA's largest liaison office with our most important ally. He served as the Director of the Joint Foreign Materiel Program. Prior to retirement in 2012, he served as the Assistant Deputy Director for Corporate Operations, working directly for DIA's Deputy Director and managing DIA's relationship with the Combatant Commands.
Selected Publications
Bradley Knopp, Sina Beaghley, Aaron Frank, Rebeca Orrie, Michael Watson, Defining the Roles, Responsibilities, and Functions of Data Science Within the Defense Intelligence Agency, RAND Corporation (RR-1582), 2016
Lachman, Beth E.; Hastings, Jaime L.; Adgie, Mary Kate.; Knopp, Bradley M.; Deane-Shinbrot, Steven., Improving Army Installation Facility and Land-use Deals and Partnerships, RAND (P-3391-A), 2018
Serena, Chad C.; Reedy, Kathleen.; Knopp, Bradley M., Improving the Management of Civilian Intelligence Personnel: An Assessment of the Army Intelligence Personnel Management Office (IPMO)A, RAND (P-3115-1-A), 2018
Knopp, Bradley M.; Luckey, David; Shokh, Yuliya, Documenting Intelligence Data Production Requirements, RAND (DRU-A241-1), 2020
Knopp, Bradley M.; Luckey, David; Levedahl, Alexis; Eusebi, Kelly, Inter-rater Reliability Plan for Analysts at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Joint Requirements Council, RAND (DRU-A170-3), 2020