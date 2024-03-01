Ariella Korn

Selected Publications
Meredith LS, Wong EC, Marx BP, Han B, Korn AR, Tobin JN, Cassells A, Williamson S, Franco M, Overa CC, Holder T, Lin TJ, Sloan DM, "Design of a hybrid implementation effectiveness cluster randomized controlled trial of delivering written exposure therapy for PTSD in underserved primary care settings," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2024
Korn AR, Walsh-Bailey C, Correa-Mendez M, DelNero P, Pilar M, Sandler B, Brownson RC, Emmons KM, Oh AY, "Social determinants of health and U.S. cancer screening interventions: A systematic review," CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, 2023
Korn AR, Reedy J, Brockton NT, Kahle LL, Mitrou P, Shams-White MM, "The 2018 World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research Score and cancer risk: a longitudinal analysis in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study," Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, 31(10), 2022
Adsul P, Chambers DA, Brandt HM, Fernandez ME, Ramanadhan S, Torres E, Leeman J, Baquero B, Fleischer L, Escoffery CE, Emmons K, Soler M, Oh A, Korn AR, Wheeler S, Shelton RC, "Grounding implementation science in health equity for cancer prevention and control," Implementation Science Communications, 3(1), 2022
Korn AR, Appel J, Hammond RA, Hennessy E, Mâsse LC, Must A, Economos CD, "Validation and refinement of the Stakeholder-driven Community Diffusion Survey for childhood obesity prevention," Implementation Science, 16(1), 2021
Korn AR, Blake KD, D’Angelo H, Reedy J, Oh A, "Prevalence and Correlates of US Adult Public Opinion on Restricting Junk Food Advertising to Children on Social Media: 2020 Health Information National Trends Survey," Public Health Nutrition, 24(16), 2021
Korn AR, Hammond RA, Hennessy E, Must A, Pachucki MC, Economos CD, "Evolution of a Coalition Network During a Whole-of-Community Intervention to Prevent Early Childhood Obesity," Childhood Obesity, 17(6), 2021
Korn AR, Butel J, Davis J, Yamanaka AB, Coleman P, Wilkens L, Economos CD, Novotny R, "Role of social ecological model level on young Pacific children’s sugar-sweetened beverage and water intakes: Children’s Healthy Living intervention," Public Health Nutrition, 24(8), 2021