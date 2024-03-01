Ariella Korn

Associate Policy Researcher
She/Her

Education

Ph.D. in nutrition, Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University; M.P.H. in epidemiology & biostatistics, Tufts University School of Medicine; B.S. in chemistry, Hobart William Smith Colleges

Overview

Ariella Korn (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her research aims to advance health equity by enhancing the reach and delivery of evidence-based interventions in under-resourced health care and community settings. Korn has expertise in social drivers of implementation, multi-level and multi-component health interventions, and behavioral and policy factors related to chronic disease prevention and management. Korn's mixed methods research approach draws from her interdisciplinary training in implementation, population, and systems sciences and integrates the perspectives of community- and practice-based experts.

Prior to joining RAND, Korn was a Cancer Prevention Postdoctoral Fellow with the Implementation Science Team at the National Cancer Institute. She received her B.S. in chemistry from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her M.P.H. with a concentration in epidemiology and biostatistics from Tufts University School of Medicine, and her Ph.D. in nutrition from the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

Selected Publications

Meredith LS, Wong EC, Marx BP, Han B, Korn AR, Tobin JN, Cassells A, Williamson S, Franco M, Overa CC, Holder T, Lin TJ, Sloan DM, "Design of a hybrid implementation effectiveness cluster randomized controlled trial of delivering written exposure therapy for PTSD in underserved primary care settings," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2024

Korn AR, Walsh-Bailey C, Correa-Mendez M, DelNero P, Pilar M, Sandler B, Brownson RC, Emmons KM, Oh AY, "Social determinants of health and U.S. cancer screening interventions: A systematic review," CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, 2023

Korn AR, Reedy J, Brockton NT, Kahle LL, Mitrou P, Shams-White MM, "The 2018 World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research Score and cancer risk: a longitudinal analysis in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study," Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, 31(10), 2022

Adsul P, Chambers DA, Brandt HM, Fernandez ME, Ramanadhan S, Torres E, Leeman J, Baquero B, Fleischer L, Escoffery CE, Emmons K, Soler M, Oh A, Korn AR, Wheeler S, Shelton RC, "Grounding implementation science in health equity for cancer prevention and control," Implementation Science Communications, 3(1), 2022

Korn AR, Appel J, Hammond RA, Hennessy E, Mâsse LC, Must A, Economos CD, "Validation and refinement of the Stakeholder-driven Community Diffusion Survey for childhood obesity prevention," Implementation Science, 16(1), 2021

Korn AR, Blake KD, D’Angelo H, Reedy J, Oh A, "Prevalence and Correlates of US Adult Public Opinion on Restricting Junk Food Advertising to Children on Social Media: 2020 Health Information National Trends Survey," Public Health Nutrition, 24(16), 2021

Korn AR, Hammond RA, Hennessy E, Must A, Pachucki MC, Economos CD, "Evolution of a Coalition Network During a Whole-of-Community Intervention to Prevent Early Childhood Obesity," Childhood Obesity, 17(6), 2021

Korn AR, Butel J, Davis J, Yamanaka AB, Coleman P, Wilkens L, Economos CD, Novotny R, "Role of social ecological model level on young Pacific children’s sugar-sweetened beverage and water intakes: Children’s Healthy Living intervention," Public Health Nutrition, 24(8), 2021

