Douglas C. Ligor

Doug Ligor is acting director of the Management, Technology, and Capabilities (MTC) Program within the Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), a senior behavioral scientist, and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research areas include: homeland and national security law, regulation and policy, particularly as they relate to immigration, border security, migration, asylum, and refugee processing; space governance and international law; law enforcement; and national defense. Ligor's research interests extend to civil and criminal law; litigation; statutory and regulatory compliance; international and customary law (including treaty-based regimes); and coordination among federal, state, and local government entities.
Before RAND, Ligor served as deputy chief counsel for the Northeast Law Division of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Department of Homeland Security. He also served as assistant district counsel with the Department of Justice, Immigration and Naturalization Service (later DHS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He represented DOJ and DHS with respect to all major aspects of U.S. immigration law, including national security issues and cases; naturalization and citizenship; lawful permanent residence; asylum and refugee status; and criminal and civil grounds of detention and removal. Ligor began his legal career through the Department of Commerce's Honors Attorney Program, serving as legal liaison to the Secretary of Commerce. Before joining federal service, Ligor served as an Armor officer in the U.S. Army in company and battalion staff positions.
Ligor received his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law, and his B.S. in economics from the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Selected Publications
Ligor, Douglas C., Neither Deportation nor Amnesty: An Alternative for the Immigration Debate Building a Bridge Across the Deportation–Amnesty Divide, RAND Corporation (PE-279-RC), 2018
McClintock, Bruce, Douglas C. Ligor, Dan McCormick, Marissa Herron, Kotryna Jukneviciute, Thomas Van Bibber, Katie Feistel, Akhil Rao, Adi Rao, Taylor Grosso, Michael Fenner, Hanjun Lee, Abdullah Ar Rafee, and Tomás Urbina, International Space Traffic Management: Charting a Course for Long-Term Sustainability, RAND Corporation (RR-A1949-1), 2023
McClintock, Bruce, Katie Feistel, Douglas C. Ligor, and Kathryn O'Connor, Responsible Space Behavior for the New Space Era: Preserving the Province of Humanity, RAND Corporation (PE-A887-2), 2021
Douglas C. Ligor, Benjamin M. Miller, Maria McCollester, Brian Phillips, Geoffrey Kirkwood, Josh Becker, Gwen Mazzotta, Bruce McClintock, Barbara Bicksler, Assessing the Readiness for Human Commercial Spaceflight Safety Regulations: Charting a Trajectory from Revolutionary to Routine Travel - Summary (RR-A2466-2)
Miller, Benjamin M., Noreen Clancy, Douglas C. Ligor, Geoffrey Kirkwood, David Metz, Steven Koller, and Stephanie Stewart, The Cost of Cost-Effectiveness: Expanding Equity in Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants, RAND Corporation (RR-A2171-1), 2023
Douglas C. Ligor, Bruce McClintock, "Nasty, Brutish, and Short--The Future of Space Operations in the Absence of the Rule of Law," NATO Legal Gazette, (42), 2021
Geoffrey McGovern, Maria McCollester, Douglas Ligor, et. al., The Role of Intellectual Property in U.S. Homeland Security, RAND Corporation (RR-3039), 2019
Priebe, Miranda, Douglas C. Ligor, Bruce McClintock, Michael Spirtas, Karen Schwindt, Caitlin Lee, Ashley L. Rhoades, Derek Eaton, Quentin E. Hodgson, and Bryan Rooney, Multiple Dilemmas: Challenges and Options for All-Domain Command and Control, RAND Corporation (RR-A381-1), 2020