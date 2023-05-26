Jim Marrone (he/him) is an economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is primarily a methodologist, using a variety of statistical methods to conduct causal inference for national security research.
Major topical focuses are: military families and young servicemembers; counter-extremism and disinformation; and cultural heritage in disaster and conflict zones. Recent examples of research projects include quasi-experimental analyses of military attrition, experimental and theoretical analyses of Russian online disinformation tactics, and the development of scalable methods to assess damage to historic and archaeological sites. Ongoing work includes a study on the association between financial distress and military suicide; an investigation of domestic extremist financing strategies; an analysis of the geography of military spouse employment; and an evaluation of Army enlistment waiver policy.
He was on temporary detail at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Office of Servicemember Affairs in 2020, and he is also an adjunct professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. He received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago.
Selected Publications
Chang, Joseph C., James V. Marrone, David Metz, Sean Colbert-Kelly, Matthew A. DeNardo, Keith Gierlack, Chelsea Kolb, Ryan Bauer, Devon Hill, and Kristin J. Leuschner, Risk-Informed Analysis of Transportation Worker Identification Credential Reader Requirements, RAND Corporation (RR-A1687-1), 2022
Williams, Heather J., Luke J. Matthews, Pauline Moore, Matthew A. DeNardo, James V. Marrone, Brian A. Jackson, William Marcellino, and Todd C. Helmus, Mapping White Identity Terrorism and Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism: A Social Network Analysis of Online Activity, RAND Corporation (RR-A1841-1), 2022
Marrone, James V., S. Rebecca Zimmerman, Louay Constant, Marek N. Posard, Katherine L. Kidder, Christina Panis, and Rebecca Jensen, Organizational and Cultural Causes of Army First-Term Attrition, RAND Corporation (RR-A666-1), 2021
Helmus, Todd C., James V. Marrone, Marek N. Posard, and Danielle Schlang, Russian Propaganda Hits Its Mark: Experimentally Testing the Impact of Russian Propaganda and Counter-Interventions, RAND Corporation (RR-A704-3), 2020
Marrone, James V., Predicting 36-Month Attrition in the U.S. Military: A Comparison Across Service Branches, RAND Corporation (RR-4258-OSD), 2020
Silvia Beltrametti and James V. Marrone, "Market Responses to Court Rulings: Evidence from Antiquities Auctions," Journal of Law and Economics, 59(4), 2016
Resetar, Susan A., James V. Marrone, Joshua Mendelsohn, Amy Schwartzman, and David M. Adamson, Cultural and Historical Resources Recovery Planning in Puerto Rico: Natural and Cultural Resources Sector Report, Volume II, RAND Corporation (RR-2859-DHS), 2020
Carole Roan Gresenz, Jean M. Mitchell, James V. Marrone, Howard J. Federoff, "Effect of Early-Stage Alzheimer's Disease on Household Financial Outcomes," Health Economics, 29(1), 2020