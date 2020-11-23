Aisha Najera Chesler is a mathematician at RAND. Her research has expanded to various areas including the impacts of emerging technologies, military logistics, and violence against women. More recently, she has focused on the intersection of technology, policy, and governance. Her particular emphasis has been on AI and its implications for critical infrastructure and national security through collaborative projects with government agencies. Her research has also delved into the societal implications of technology, seeking to advance responsible innovation. Aisha Najera Chesler is interested in embedding diverse perspectives into data science practices. She utilizes mathematical models, algorithms, data analysis, and artificial intelligence to provide insights that inform strategic decisions, improve data quality, and manage risks effectively.
Najera Chesler co-organized a multidisciplinary workshop in mathematics and public policy, which resulted in the publication of a Springer book. The workshop, sponsored by the National Science Foundation, brought together women from industry and academia to collaborate on pressing policy issues, including climate change and cybersecurity.
Prior to joining RAND, Najera Chesler was a consultant for IBM Global Business Services, where she worked on software implementations and strategic business opportunities for some of IBM’s largest global clients.
She holds a Ph.D. in mathematics from Claremont Graduate University. She also has an M.S. from the University of Arizona and a B.S. from the National University of Mexico, both in mathematics.