Laura Nettuno is an associate economist at RAND. Her research examines how public policies and institutions affect health, economic opportunity, and individual and family well-being. As an applied microeconomist, she uses her expertise in causal inference and quasi-experimental research design to evaluate policies and programs and inform policy decisions. Her work spans health, labor, development, and the economics of crime, with a focus on marginalized and vulnerable populations.
Nettuno has particular expertise in LGBTQ+ economics, including health and labor market disparities, access to health insurance and care, and the effects of antidiscrimination policies. She also studies the relationships between health, employment, and family well-being and evaluates educational interventions. Her research on substance use and behavioral health examines patterns of use, co-occurring risks, and the effects of drug policy on health and public safety. Her criminal justice research includes work on health care in correctional settings.
Nettuno’s research has been published in peer-reviewed journals including Labour Economics, the Southern Economic Journal, and PLOS One, and has been cited by the CDC. She received her Ph.D. in economics from Vanderbilt University.
Education
Bachelor of Science in economics, James Madison University; Master of Arts in economic development, Vanderbilt University; Doctor of Philosophy in economics, Vanderbilt University