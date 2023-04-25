Claire E. O'Hanlon (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. A health services, economics, and policy researcher with a background in engineering, experienced in applied quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods, her research interests include health care quality, health care systems and consolidation, aging and the end of life, and emerging health technologies. Her work has been cited in the New York Times, Washington Post, The Hill, congressional testimony, and various health care trade publications and military news sources.
O'Hanlon was previously a Health Science Specialist at the Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation & Policy at the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, where she was also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in health services research. During her doctoral studies, O'Hanlon worked as an assistant policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and served as a student liaison for RAND Health Care. She previously worked in health economics and outcomes modeling at Amgen, University of Chicago Medicine, and Knopp Biosciences, a biotechnology start-up. Prior to her graduate studies, O’Hanlon was a laboratory technician at Duquesne University, where she designed drug delivery agents.
O'Hanlon holds a doctorate in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, a Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago Harris School, a certificate in health administration and policy from the University of Chicago, and a B.S. in engineering from Harvey Mudd College.
Selected Publications
O’Hanlon CE, Giannitrapani KF, Lindvall C, Gamboa RC, Garrido M, Asch S, Canning M, the ImPACS Patient and Family Caregiver Panel, Walling AM, Lorenz KA, "Patient and caregiver prioritization of palliative and end-of-life cancer care quality measures," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2021
O'Hanlon, Claire E., Carrie M. Farmer, Jamie Ryan, and Natalie Ernecoff, Clinical Outcome Assessments and Digital Health Technologies Supporting Clinical Trial Endpoints in Early Parkinson's Disease: Roundtable Proceedings and Roadmap for Research, RAND Corporation (CF-A2550-1), 2023
O’Hanlon CE, "Impacts of health care consolidation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: a qualitative study," Inquiry, 2020
O’Hanlon CE, Kranz AM, DeYoreo M, Mahmud A, Damberg CL, Timbie JW, "Access, quality, and financial performance of rural hospitals following health system affiliation," Health Affairs, 2019
O’Hanlon CE, Whaley C, Freund D, "Medical practice consolidation and physician shared patient network size, strength, and stability," Medical Care, 2019
O'Hanlon CE, "What can state regulators and lawmakers do when federal antitrust enforcement fails to prevent health care consolidation?" Health Affairs Blog, 2019
O’Hanlon C, Huang C, Sloss E, Anhang Price R, Hussey P, Farmer C, Gidengil C, "Comparing VA and non-VA quality of care: a systematic review," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 2016