Isaac M. Opper
Economist; Affiliate Faculty, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in economics, Stanford University; M.A. in economics, Stanford University; B.A. in economics and mathematics, Colby College

Overview

Isaac M. Opper is an economist at the RAND Corporation who uses a wide range of empirical techniques to shed light on important policy questions. This includes applying existing statistical approaches to new research questions, as well as developing new econometric methods. Topics he has studied include teacher personnel policies and the measurement of teacher effectiveness, peer effects and their consequences for optimal allocation of individuals to job training programs, natural disasters and their impact on human capital and the local labor market, the New York City Community School Initiative, and training and education in the Army. Opper is also a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He graduated with a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Isaac M. Opper, R. Jisung Park, and Lucas Husted, "The Effect of Natural Disasters on Human Capital in the United States," Nature Human Behavior, 2023

Matthew Baird, John Engberg, and Isaac M. Opper, "Optimal Allocation of Seats in the Presence of Peer Effects: Evidence from a Job Training Program," Journal of Labor Economics, 41(2), 2023

William R. Johnston, John Engberg, Isaac M. Opper, Lisa Sontag-Padilla, and Lea Xenakis, Illustrating the Promise of Community Schools: An Assessment of the Impact of the New York City Community Schools Initiative, RAND Corporation (RR-3245), 2020

Isaac M. Opper, "Does Helping John Help Sue? Evidence of Spillovers in Education," American Economic Review, 109(3), 2019

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group

Commentary

Publications