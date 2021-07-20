Hilary Reininger is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her research broadly falls under defense and national security, and specializes in disinformation and truth decay, recruitment and human capital, strategic competition, conflict analysis, asymmetric conflicts, and cyber warfare. Reininger is a mixed methods researcher, using theory and tools from sociology, psychology, statistics, and conflict studies. She is experienced in R, text analysis, thematic coding, interviewing, and survey design and analysis.
Reininger has studied in Serbia, Kosovo, the United Kingdom, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, and Jordan. She has studied and speaks both Arabic and Spanish. She has a Ph.D. in public policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, an M.S. in conflict analysis and resolution from George Mason University and a B.A. in Middle East studies and Arabic from Brigham Young University.