Determining Staffing Needs for Administrative, Professional, and Technical Workers in the U.S. Secret Service
A User Guide for Workforce Staffing Models
ToolPublished Aug 18, 2020
A User Guide for Workforce Staffing Models
ToolPublished Aug 18, 2020
This user guide provides information for users of workforce staffing estimation tools developed in a Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center project for the U.S. Secret Service. The guide also provides several use cases outlining ways for practitioners to use the models for workforce planning.
The guide shows how to construct a process map as a foundation for a staffing model. It describes how to capture task frequency and time per task in the process maps, export these data from a map to a Microsoft Excel workbook formatted for this purpose, and use the workbook tool to calculate current workforce requirements and planned or desired workforce requirements.
The staffing tool can be used in myriad contexts requiring adjustments to staffing levels. Typical use cases include right-sizing a staff; responding to changes in workload drivers, work processes, and organizational structures; and establishing new processes.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Secret Service Workforce Planning Division and conducted within the Personnel and Resources Program of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).
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