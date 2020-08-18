Determining Staffing Needs for Administrative, Professional, and Technical Workers in the U.S. Secret Service
Methods and Lessons Learned
ResearchPublished Aug 18, 2020
Researchers conducted a study to propose new approaches for determining staffing needs in the U.S. Secret Service's highest-priority administrative, professional, and technical functions. Using process mapping and business-case analysis, the team created staffing models. This report documents the team's methods, implementation considerations, and lessons learned for future workforce studies.
Methods and Lessons Learned
ResearchPublished Aug 18, 2020
Researchers conducted a study to propose new approaches for determining staffing needs in the U.S. Secret Service's highest-priority administrative, professional, and technical functions. They used objective and subjective, quantitative and qualitative methods to create staffing models. The authors applied a bottom-up approach commonly used for staffing models of administrative work that involved constructing process maps for the major work processes that produce each function's outputs and pairing those maps with estimates of the frequency and duration of each process. These bottom-up inputs let them estimate the total workload to calculate an actionable number of full-time–equivalent employees that will be sufficient to accomplish the function's workload. They also discuss the more subjective approach of business-case analysis, which was occasionally helpful in generating supplemental information or that they used for areas in which the work was too unstructured for the bottom-up approach to yield reliable estimates. This report documents the team's methods, implementation considerations, and lessons learned for future workforce studies.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Secret Service Workforce Planning Division and conducted within the Personnel and Resources Program of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).
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