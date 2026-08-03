Dayle Stanley
Head of Futures & Foresight
Expertise
Dayle Stanley is the Head of Futures and Foresight at RAND Australia, where she partners with organisations to apply rigorous foresight methodologies to anticipate change and inform decision-making under uncertainty.
With 25 years’ experience across government and think tanks, Dayle’s career spans intelligence analysis and international policy roles in defence, law enforcement, agriculture, environment, and energy.
Previously, as Director of Strategy & Engagement at the Australian National University’s National Security College, she led the Futures Hub, collaborating with government to embed foresight practices, design strategic workshops, and prepare for complex national challenges. She has delivered training, leadership programs, and workshops, supporting senior decision-makers to build resilience in planning and policy by deliberately considering the future.
In 2024, Dayle was awarded the Australian–American Alliance Fulbright Scholarship and was a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C. At the CSIS Hess Center for New Frontiers, she explored long-term trends shaping the Indo-Pacific and strengthened Australia–U.S. foresight collaboration.
Dayle holds a Bachelor of Arts (criminal justice and human behaviour) from Griffith University and a Master of Social Science (criminology) from The University of Queensland. She has also completed the Oxford Scenario Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
Education
Master of Social Science in criminology, The University of Queensland; Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice & human behaviour, Griffith University