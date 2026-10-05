Akshaya Suresh is an associate operations researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. Her research utilizes advanced tools from statistical modeling and data-driven optimization to enhance decision-making and streamline processes within non-profit and public-sector organizations. Suresh's work addresses critical challenges such as resource scarcity and balancing efficiency with broader objectives, aiming to empower organizations with innovative analytic solutions. At RAND she works across divisions, with recent work in military medical operations, the RAND Budget Model, K-12 public education operations, social safety nets, AirForce training pipelines, and military end-strength forecasting.
Before joining RAND, Suresh served as a Presidential Management Fellow at the Internal Revenue Service (Research and Applied Statistics) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (Field Policy and Management). Her professional experience spans data science consulting and public policy, with impactful roles in both private and public sectors. This background equips her with a multifaceted perspective on leveraging data for actionable policy and operational improvements.
Suresh's research has been recognized through several prestigious awards, winning a Gears of Government Agency Award and an INFORMS Public Sector Operations Research Best Video Award and being named a finalist for the Best Paper Awards for the Service Science, Public Sector Operations Research, Revenue Management and Pricing Practice, and Doing Good with Good OR sector competitions.
She holds a Ph.D. in operations from Yale University, an M.A. in social science from the University of Chicago, and a B.S. in astrophysics from Yale.