Akshaya Suresh

Akshaya Suresh

Associate Operations Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy

Expertise

Akshaya Suresh is an associate operations researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. Her research utilizes advanced tools from statistical modeling and data-driven optimization to enhance decision-making and streamline processes within non-profit and public-sector organizations. Suresh's work addresses critical challenges such as resource scarcity and balancing efficiency with broader objectives, aiming to empower organizations with innovative analytic solutions. At RAND she works across divisions, with recent work in military medical operations, the RAND Budget Model, K-12 public education operations, social safety nets, AirForce training pipelines, and military end-strength forecasting. 

Before joining RAND, Suresh served as a Presidential Management Fellow at the Internal Revenue Service (Research and Applied Statistics) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (Field Policy and Management). Her professional experience spans data science consulting and public policy, with impactful roles in both private and public sectors. This background equips her with a multifaceted perspective on leveraging data for actionable policy and operational improvements.

Suresh's research has been recognized through several prestigious awards, winning a Gears of Government Agency Award and an INFORMS Public Sector Operations Research Best Video Award and being named a finalist for the Best Paper Awards for the Service Science, Public Sector Operations Research, Revenue Management and Pricing Practice, and Doing Good with Good OR sector competitions. 

She holds a Ph.D. in operations from Yale University, an M.A. in social science from the University of Chicago, and a B.S. in astrophysics from Yale. 

Education

Ph.D. in operations, Yale School of Management; M.A. in social science, University of Chicago; B.S. in astrophysics, Yale University

Selected Work

  • Nygaard, Vegard M., Carter C. Price, and Akshaya Suresh, Preliminary Strategies for Reducing the Burden of Federal Debt: How the United States Reduced the Debt Burden Following World War II and What It Would Take to Do So Again, RAND Corporation (RR-A2614-4), 2025
  • Price, Carter C., Akshaya Suresh, Federal Revenue When AI Replaces Labor: An Examination of Economic Scenarios with Highly Capable Artificial Intelligence, RAND Corporation (WR-A4443-1), 2025
  • Evans, Sandra Kay, Nelson Lim, Andrea M. Abler, Naoko Aoki, Lisa Pelled Colabella, Ethan Doshi, Caroline Margaret Johnston, Sarah Nicole Kosic, Robert Romer, Joshua Simulcik, Akshaya Suresh, Stephanie Williamson, Patrick White, and Emmi Yonekura, Manpower Analysis to Improve the Functional Alignment and Organizational Structure of Space Training and Readiness Command Headquarters, RAND Corporation (RR-A3669-1), 2026
  • Vahideh Manshadi, Scott Rodilitz, Daniela Saban, Akshaya Suresh, "Redesigning VolunteerMatch's Ranking Algorithm: Toward More Equitable Access to Volunteers," Management Science (forthcoming)
  • Akshaya Suresh, Edward H. Kaplan, Edieal J. Pinker, Jeffrey R. Gruen, "Optimal Evaluation Policies to Identify Students with Reading Disabilities," Socio-Economic Planning Sciences, 98, 2025
  • Price, Carter C., Katherine Obenschain, Ashley Dancer, Kami Ehrich, James Fan, Joshua Klarich, Hsin Sheng Ma, Akshaya Suresh, Madison Williams, and Virginia Zhang, Federal Budget Mapping Tool, RAND Corporation (WR-A3271-1), 2025
  • Vahideh Manshadi, Scott Rodilitz, Daniela Saban, Akshaya Suresh, "Online Algorithms for Matching Platforms with Multichannel Traffic," Management Science, 2024
  • Akshaya Suresh, Michael M. Dunham, Héctor G. Arce, Neal J. Evans II, Tyler L. Bourke, Manuel Merello, Jingwen Wu, "A Catalog of Low-Mass Star-Forming Cores Observed with SHARC-II at 350 Microns," Astronomical Journal, 2016

Authored by Akshaya Suresh

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