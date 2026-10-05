The authors applied RAND’s U.S. Code Analysis Tool (CAT) to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as a proof of concept to show how CAT can support rapid statutory triage. CAT mapped the bill’s 634 edits to show where edits sit within the broader structure of the code and whether those edits affect provisions that are central to statutory interpretation, program administration, or downstream implementation.

Mapping Complex Legislation

Applying the RAND U.S. Code Analysis Tool to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Akshaya Suresh, Carter C. Price, Leonardo Bueno, Leah Dion, Kara Jia

ResearchPublished Oct 5, 2026

This research was made possible by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation and Pershing Square Philanthropies; initial funding for the budget model used in this research was provided by the Nick and Leslie Hanauer Foundation.

Federal legislation is difficult to evaluate quickly because the U.S. Code is highly interconnected. A change to one provision can affect definitions, eligibility rules, cross-references, and implementation requirements elsewhere in federal law. In this short report, the authors applied RAND’s U.S. Code Analysis Tool (CAT) to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA), which made 634 edits across 20 titles of the U.S. Code. CAT mapped these edits onto a graph of statutory provisions and cross-references to identify provisions that are highly connected, newly created, deleted, heavily edited, or substantially changed in their relationship to other parts of the code.

This report uses OBBBA as a proof of concept to show how CAT can support rapid statutory triage. CAT adds a different perspective from Congressional Budget Office scoring, policy-area summaries, or edit counts. It shows where edits sit within the broader structure of the code and whether those edits affect provisions that are central to statutory interpretation, program administration, or downstream implementation. For this retrospective analysis, the authors linked CAT-flagged provisions to Congressional Budget Office estimates (where available) for fiscal context. The analysis shows that CAT identified both headline OBBBA provisions (such as the Child Tax Credit and the new deduction for qualified tips) and less visible changes with potential implementation significance (including changes to Medicaid state-plan requirements, assisted housing restrictions, and agricultural program rules).

Key Takeaways

This proof-of-concept analysis shows that CAT can help analysts rapidly identify both headline provisions and less visible statutory changes that may be significant

  • CAT identified major OBBBA provisions that were already visible in public debate and showed why they matter structurally. The tool flagged changes to the Child Tax Credit, the new “qualified tips” deduction, changes to charitable deduction rules, senior deduction and personal exemption rules, and the revised excise tax on private college and university investment income.
  • CAT also identified less visible changes that may have substantial implementation consequences. For example, edits to a section about a central Medicaid state-plan provision could affect state eligibility systems, compliance obligations, and program administration across states.
  • Some small or targeted edits were important because they occurred in highly connected parts of the code.
  • New statutory structures can be important even if they are not highly connected. OBBBA added 45 new provisions across the U.S. Code. Some new provisions create new implementation obligations even if their long-term role in the statutory network is still developing.
  • Not every formal structural change produced a large network effect. OBBBA included only two deletions from the U.S. Code. Both were relatively low-centrality provisions, which suggests limited effects on the overall statutory network structure.
  • CAT adds a different perspective from Congressional Budget Office scoring, policy-area summaries, or edit counts. It shows where edits sit within the broader structure of the code and whether those edits affect provisions that are central to statutory interpretation, program administration, or downstream implementation.

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Suresh, Akshaya, Carter C. Price, Leonardo Bueno, Leah Dion, and Kara Jia, Mapping Complex Legislation: Applying the RAND U.S. Code Analysis Tool to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4392-3.html.
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This work was supported by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation and Pershing Square Philanthropies and conducted by the RAND von Furstenberg Family Budget Model Initiative within RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

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