Federal legislation is difficult to evaluate quickly because the U.S. Code is highly interconnected. A change to one provision can affect definitions, eligibility rules, cross-references, and implementation requirements elsewhere in federal law. In this short report, the authors applied RAND’s U.S. Code Analysis Tool (CAT) to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA), which made 634 edits across 20 titles of the U.S. Code. CAT mapped these edits onto a graph of statutory provisions and cross-references to identify provisions that are highly connected, newly created, deleted, heavily edited, or substantially changed in their relationship to other parts of the code.

This report uses OBBBA as a proof of concept to show how CAT can support rapid statutory triage. CAT adds a different perspective from Congressional Budget Office scoring, policy-area summaries, or edit counts. It shows where edits sit within the broader structure of the code and whether those edits affect provisions that are central to statutory interpretation, program administration, or downstream implementation. For this retrospective analysis, the authors linked CAT-flagged provisions to Congressional Budget Office estimates (where available) for fiscal context. The analysis shows that CAT identified both headline OBBBA provisions (such as the Child Tax Credit and the new deduction for qualified tips) and less visible changes with potential implementation significance (including changes to Medicaid state-plan requirements, assisted housing restrictions, and agricultural program rules).