Shane Tierney

Technical Analyst
He/Him

Education

M.S. in aerospace engineering, Penn State University; B.S. in aerospace engineering, Penn State University

Overview

Shane Tierney (he/him) is a technical analyst at the RAND Corporation. He has worked with the RAND Arroyo Center, National Defense Research Institute, Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center and Project Air Force on a range of governmental and defense-related projects in such areas as force modernization, force structure analysis, industrial base analysis and data management.

Tierney received his BS and MS degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Penn State University. His research while there was focused on autonomous rotorcraft control systems.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Shane Tierney, Katharina Ley Best, M. Wade Markel, RAND's Multi-Period Assessment of Force Flow with Modernization (MPAFF-M) Tool User Guide, RAND Corporation (RR-A840-1), 2023

Dimarogonas, James, Jasmin Léveillé, Jan Osburg, Shane Tierney, Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Graham Andrews, Bryce Downing, Muharrem Mane, and Monica Rico, Universal Command and Control Language Early System Engineering: Performance Effects of a Universal Command and Control Standard, RAND Corporation (RR-A744-2), 2023

Wilson, Bradley, Shane Tierney, and Rachel M. Burns, Characterizing the Performance of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, RAND Corporation (RR-A1566-2), 2023

Wirth, Anna Jean, Thomas Light, Daniel M. Romano, Shane Tierney, Ronald G. McGarvey, Moon Kim, Michael J. Lostumbo, Amanda Nguyen, Paul Emslie, and John G. Drew, Evaluating Alternative Maintenance Manpower Force Structure Concepts for the F-35A, RAND Corporation (RR-4433-AF), 2020

Wilson, Bradley, Shane Tierney, Brendan Toland, Rachel M. Burns, Colby P. Steiner, Christopher Scott Adams, Michael Nixon, Raza Khan, Michelle D. Ziegler, Jan Osburg, and Ike Chang, Small Unmanned Aerial System Adversary Capabilities, RAND Corporation (RR-3023-DHS), 2020

Best, Katharina Ley, Jon Schmid, Shane Tierney, Muhammad Jalal Awan, Nahom M. Beyene, Maynard A. Holliday, Raza Khan, and Karen Lee, How to Analyze the Cyber Threat from Drones: Background, Analysis Frameworks, and Analysis Tools, RAND Corporation (RR-2972-RC), 2020

Wilson, Bradley, Jessie Riposo, Thomas Goughnour, Mel Eisman, Angelena Bohman, Shane Tierney, and Rachel M. Burns, Naval Operational Supply System: Analysis of Alternatives, RAND Corporation (RR-2403-NAVY), 2018

Tierney, Shane, Anthony D. Rosello, and Christopher G. Pernin, Worldwide C-17 Availability to Support 82nd Airborne Operations from Fort Bragg/Pope Field, RAND Corporation (RR-897-A), 2016

