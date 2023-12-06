Selected Publications
Shane Tierney, Katharina Ley Best, M. Wade Markel, RAND's Multi-Period Assessment of Force Flow with Modernization (MPAFF-M) Tool User Guide, RAND Corporation (RR-A840-1), 2023
Dimarogonas, James, Jasmin Léveillé, Jan Osburg, Shane Tierney, Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Graham Andrews, Bryce Downing, Muharrem Mane, and Monica Rico, Universal Command and Control Language Early System Engineering: Performance Effects of a Universal Command and Control Standard, RAND Corporation (RR-A744-2), 2023
Wilson, Bradley, Shane Tierney, and Rachel M. Burns, Characterizing the Performance of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, RAND Corporation (RR-A1566-2), 2023
Wirth, Anna Jean, Thomas Light, Daniel M. Romano, Shane Tierney, Ronald G. McGarvey, Moon Kim, Michael J. Lostumbo, Amanda Nguyen, Paul Emslie, and John G. Drew, Evaluating Alternative Maintenance Manpower Force Structure Concepts for the F-35A, RAND Corporation (RR-4433-AF), 2020
Wilson, Bradley, Shane Tierney, Brendan Toland, Rachel M. Burns, Colby P. Steiner, Christopher Scott Adams, Michael Nixon, Raza Khan, Michelle D. Ziegler, Jan Osburg, and Ike Chang, Small Unmanned Aerial System Adversary Capabilities, RAND Corporation (RR-3023-DHS), 2020
Best, Katharina Ley, Jon Schmid, Shane Tierney, Muhammad Jalal Awan, Nahom M. Beyene, Maynard A. Holliday, Raza Khan, and Karen Lee, How to Analyze the Cyber Threat from Drones: Background, Analysis Frameworks, and Analysis Tools, RAND Corporation (RR-2972-RC), 2020
Wilson, Bradley, Jessie Riposo, Thomas Goughnour, Mel Eisman, Angelena Bohman, Shane Tierney, and Rachel M. Burns, Naval Operational Supply System: Analysis of Alternatives, RAND Corporation (RR-2403-NAVY), 2018
Tierney, Shane, Anthony D. Rosello, and Christopher G. Pernin, Worldwide C-17 Availability to Support 82nd Airborne Operations from Fort Bragg/Pope Field, RAND Corporation (RR-897-A), 2016