Drake Warren is a policy researcher at RAND, with research interests in national security. His career has been largely devoted to the management of national security organizations, with a particular emphasis on their research, development, test, and evaluation sectors, as well as the industrial base. Drake’s work in strategic foresight employs a diverse range of qualitative and quantitative methodologies, aiding leaders in comprehending future dynamics and potential risks. His research extends into the realm of geography and spatial analysis, where he frequently explores the resilience of economies, societies, and organizations in the face of disruptive events, including hurricanes, terrorist attacks, pandemics, and wildfires. Prior to his tenure at RAND, Drake was at Sandia National Laboratories, where he concentrated on issues related to homeland security, nuclear policy, and management. Drake holds a Ph.D. in Spatial Analysis from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an MA in Economics from Northwestern University, and a BA in Mathematical Economic Analysis from Rice University.
Selected Publications
Miller, Benjamin M., Tom LaTourrette, Drake Warren, and David Metz, The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Impact on Fire Safety Standards, RAND Corporation (RR-A1100-1), 2022
Warren, Drake, Heather Krull, Jennifer Lamping Lewis, Aisha Najera Chesler, Ellen M. Pint, and J. Michael Gilmore, Assessment of Alternative Funding Models for Activities in RDECOM (Now CCDC) and ATEC, RAND Corporation (RR-2818-A), 2020
Anu Narayanan, Henry H. Willis, Jordan R. Fischbach, Drake Warren, Edmundo Molina-Perez, Chuck Stelzner, Kathleen Loa, Lauren Kendrick, Paul Sorensen, Tom LaTourrette, Characterizing national exposures to infrastructure from natural disasters, Rand Corporation (RR-1453z1-DHS), 2016
Lempert, Robert J., Drake Warren, Ryan Henry, Robert W. Button, Jonathan Klenk, and Kate Giglio, Defense Resource Planning Under Uncertainty: An Application of Robust Decision Making to Munitions Mix Planning, RAND Corporation (RR-1112-OSD), 2016
Betty Biringer, Eric Vugrin, Drake Warren, Critical Infrastructure System Security and Resiliency, CRC Press, 2013
George A. Backus, Thomas S. Lowry, Drake E. Warren, "The near-term risk of climate uncertainty among the U.S. states," Climatic Change, 116, 2012