Senior Information Scientist

Education

M.S. in software engineering, Carnegie Mellon University; B.S. in information technology, University of Maryland

Overview

Bradley Wilson is a senior information scientist at RAND with experience in government acquisition and applications of modeling & simulation to solve policy challenges. His research areas include uncrewed/unmanned systems, software acquisition and engineering, information architectures, networks, cybersecurity, biometrics, and natural disaster reconstruction cost estimation.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Wilson, Bradley, Ellen M. Pint, Elizabeth Hastings Roer, Emily Ellinger, Fabian Villalobos, Mark Stalczynski, Jonathan L. Brosmer, Annie Brothers, and Elliott Grant, Characterizing the Uncrewed Systems Industrial Base, RAND Corporation (RR-A1474-1), 2023

Wilson, Bradley, Thomas Goughnour, Megan McKernan, Andrew Karode, Devin Tierney, Mark V. Arena, Michael J. D. Vermeer, Hansell Perez, and Alexis Levedahl, A Cost Estimating Framework for U.S. Marine Corps Joint Cyber Weapons, RAND Corporation (RR-A1124-1), 2023

Wilson, Bradley, Shane Tierney, Brendan Toland, Rachel M. Burns, Colby P. Steiner, Christopher Scott Adams, Michael Nixon, Raza Khan, Michelle D. Ziegler, Jan Osburg, and Ike Chang, Small Unmanned Aerial System Adversary Capabilities, RAND Corporation (RR-3023-DHS), 2020

Bradley Wilson, Jessie Riposo, Thomas Goughnour, Rachel M. Burns, Michael J. D. Vermeer, Ajay K. Kochhar, Angelena Bohman, Mel Eisman, Naval Aviation Maintenance System (RR-2974/1-Navy)

Wilson, Bradley, Interfacing Force-on-Force and Communications Models: MANA and JNE, RAND Corporation (TL-201-A), 2017

Commentary

  • Pieces of an iPhone are seen on a repair store counter in New York City, February 17, 2016
    Cybersecurity

    The Cost of Security in the iPhone Era

    As the security on the iPhone better protects users from criminals, it also excels at keeping law enforcement from accessing the data. The dispute between the FBI and Apple over unlocking the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino attackers continues but the real debate is about whether society wants legislation that weakens iPhone security for law enforcement.

    Feb 26, 2016

    U.S. News & World Report

  • Line handlers await the arrival of the Virginia class attack submarine USS Hartford
    Data Analysis

    How Do We Deal with a Flood of Data?

    Despite the value of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, the amount of data they generate has become overwhelming. If the Navy does not change the way it processes information, it will reach an ISR “tipping point”—as soon as 2016.

    Jun 23, 2014

    Future Force

Publications