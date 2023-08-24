RAND Project AIR FORCE Presents…
Achieving Joint All-Domain Command and Control: Successes and Challenges for the Department of the Air Force

A virtual panel discussion for Department of the Air Force and other DoD personnel only

A satellite network is sketched over a rendering of Earth from space

Thursday, October 26, 2023

3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. Eastern

About the Event

In January 2024, Air Combat Command will host the annual Command and Control Summit, where senior leaders from the Department of the Air Force (DAF), across the Department of Defense, and partners and allies will discuss progress toward achieving globally integrated operations. The DAF continues to work toward the vision of Joint All-Domain Command and Control, which seeks to integrate C2 of all the warfighting domains into a common digital infrastructure that can manage joint and combined operations at the speed and scale needed for future conflicts against highly capable adversaries. This panel will discuss critical issues in advance of the C2 Summit: Where has the DAF shown progress? How can the DAF surmount the technical, organizational, and policy obstacles that remain? How can the DAF leverage partner and ally capabilities?

The panel will feature:

Sherril Lingel

Dr. Sherrill Lingel

Director, Force Modernization and Employment Program, RAND Project AIR FORCE; Senior Engineer

Sherrill Lingel is director of the Force Modernization and Employment Program within RAND Project Air Force (PAF), and a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. She spent three years as a field analyst reporting directly to Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) leadership. She was a department director of Technology and Applied Sciences at RAND. Most recently, Lingel conducted research on Air Moving Target Indications (AMTI) for the Pacific theater and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) in Europe preceded by work on ACE in a contested electromagnetic spectrum environment in Europe and lead a team providing an independent assessment of the Department of the Air Force’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) flight plan’s alignment with the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

General Kenneth S. Wilsbach

General Kenneth S. Wilsbach

Commander, Pacific Air Forces; Air Component Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Executive Director, Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach is the Commander, Pacific Air Forces; Air Component Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Executive Director, Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. PACAF is responsible for Air Force activities spread over half the globe in a command that supports more than 46,000 Airmen serving principally in Japan, South Korea, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam.

Bonnie L. Triezenberg

Dr. Bonnie L. Triezenberg

Senior Engineer

Bonnie Triezenberg is a senior engineer at RAND. She received her Ph.D. in Policy Analysis in 2017 from the Pardee RAND graduate school. Her dissertation, “Deterring Space War” received the 2018 Richard E. Sherwood Memorial Award to recognize innovation and excellence in foreign affairs. Previously, she was one of 60 hand-selected Senior Technical Fellows at the Boeing Company, representing the highest technical rank in the company.

Dr. Brien Alkire

Dr. Brien Alkire

Senior Researcher

Brien Alkire is a senior researcher at the RAND Corporation and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He leads and conducts research in C4ISR and national security space policy. He serves as director, Staff Development and Education in RAND Project AIR FORCE, and was previously an associate and acting program director.

Kristin Lynhc

Ms. Kristin F. Lynch

Senior Mathematician

Kristin Lynch has led and contributed to research projects on logistics and resource management-related issues for the Air Force and the Office of the Secretary of Defense since 2001. Research areas include options for configuring combat support (CS) systems -- policy, practice, and technology options -- to support current and future military operations; integrating logistics into the Joint all domain command and control system; logistical support systems such as, CS planning, execution, monitoring, and control, forward operating locations, forward support locations, CONUS support locations, the theater distribution system, supply chain management; and resourcing issues such as component major command and numbered Air Force force posture options. Lynch has worked in industry and has numerous publications in the field of logistics. Her education includes an MS from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a BS from Syracuse University in the field of mathematics.