Sherrill Lingel is director of the Force Modernization and Employment Program within RAND Project Air Force (PAF), and a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. She spent three years as a field analyst reporting directly to Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) leadership. She was a department director of Technology and Applied Sciences at RAND. Most recently, Lingel conducted research on Air Moving Target Indications (AMTI) for the Pacific theater and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) in Europe preceded by work on ACE in a contested electromagnetic spectrum environment in Europe and lead a team providing an independent assessment of the Department of the Air Force’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) flight plan’s alignment with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. She led a FY19 research team on artificial intelligence applications for JADC2 for the U.S. Air Forces Air Combat Command (ACC). Her research includes complexity in great power competition and warfare, multi-domain operations, JADC2, ACE, ISR capabilities for highly contested environments, and air and missile defense. Prior to joining RAND, she worked for the Norwegian Institute for Water Research in Oslo, Norway.
Lingel earned a Ph.D. in civil engineering and an M.S. in aeronautics and astronautics engineering from the University of Washington, and a B.S. in aeronautical engineering from the University of Virginia.
Selected Publications
Lingel, Sherrill, Matthew Sargent, Tim Gulden, Tim McDonald, Parousia Rockstroh, Leveraging Complexity in Great Power Competition and Warfare: Vol I: An Initial Exploration of How Complex Adaptive Systems Thinking Can Frame Opportunities and Challenges, RAND (RR-A589-1-AF), 2021
Lingel, Sherrill, Jeff Hagen, Eric Hastings, Mary Lee, Matthew Sargent, Matthew Walsh, Li Ang Zhang, and David Blancett, Joint All-Domain Command and Control for Modern Warfare: An Analytic Framework for Identifying and Developing Artificial Intelligence Applications, RAND Corporation (RR-4408/1-AF), 2020