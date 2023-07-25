A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.

Since the Cold War, U.S. defense strategy has been predicated on military forces that were superior in all domains to those of any adversary. But the nature of warfare has evolved, and that superiority is gone. Put another way, U.S. defense strategy and posture have become insolvent: the tasks we expect our military forces and other elements of national power to execute internationally now exceed the means available to accomplish those tasks. Fixing this will require not just more and better weapon systems; it will also call for changing the posture of U.S. forces abroad and, above all, adopting innovative operational concepts.

RAND's National Security Research Division convened a moderated panel discussion that focused on emerging approaches to projecting power against the United States' most capable adversaries, and the implications of these new approaches for defense planning.

S. Clinton Hinote, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General, gave keynote remarks. The panel discussion featured Lt Gen Hinote, Andrew Hoehn, senior vice president for Research and Analysis at the RAND Corporation, and David Ochmanek, a senior international/defense researcher at the RAND Corporation and lead author of Inflection Point: How to Reverse the Erosion of U.S. and Allied Military Power and Influence. Additional panelists included co-authors Anna Dowd, Jeffrey W. Hornung, and Michael J. Mazarr.

Caitlin Lee, director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program (ATP) within the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD), moderated the panel discussion.

About the Speakers Lt Gen S. Clinton Hinote Former Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategy, Integration, and Requirements at Air Force Futures and Deputy Executive Director of the Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability (AFWIC) S. Clinton Hinote is a retired Air Force three-star general and the first leader of Air Force Futures. Throughout his career, he served at the leading edge of change–developing novel tactics, revising dated battle plans, reinventing staid organizations, leading complex alliances, and disrupting dated doctrine. In his role as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Air Force, he led a 400-person organization to become “Air Force Futures,” responsible for planning and integration for the future Air Force. His intellectual leadership resulted in a fundamental reconsideration of how the Department of Defense can succeed in the competition with China, connecting military power to political objectives. The general has extensive diplomatic experience, serving as a commander both in NATO and Korea, and also serving on the Country Team at US Embassy Baghdad, where the Ambassador tapped him to act as Deputy Chief of Mission in his absence. After retirement, he has transitioned to advising, coaching, and encouraging change-oriented leaders in national security across the government, business, finance, and nonprofit sectors. General Hinote is a senior advisor to the Strategic Competitive Security Project, and he teaches graduate courses on national security at RAND’s Pardee School of Public Policy. General Hinote graduated first in his class at both the Air Force Academy and Air Command and Staff College. He holds a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School and a PhD. in military strategy from Air University. David Ochmanek Senior International/Defense Researcher, RAND David Ochmanek is a senior international/defense researcher at the RAND Corporation. From 2009 until 2014 he was the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Force Development. Ochmanek's RAND biography Andrew Hoehn Senior Vice President for Research and Analysis, RAND Andrew Hoehn is senior vice president for Research and Analysis at the RAND Corporation. He is responsible for all U.S.-based research and analysis, quality assurance, and recruitment and oversight of RAND's 1500 research staff. Hoehn's RAND biography Moderator Caitlin Lee Director, Acquisition and Technology Policy Program, RAND National Security Research Division Caitlin Lee is the director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program (ATP), part of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD). She is a political scientist with a research focus on innovation, force planning, emerging technology and organizational culture. In her previous role at the Mitchell Institute, she stood up the Center for UAV and Autonomy Studies Lee's RAND biography

About the National Security Research Division

The RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD) is an international pacesetter in defense research and analysis. To help world leaders overcome seemingly intractable security challenges and manage complex defense institutions, NSRD builds multidisciplinary teams who bring to the table unique perspectives, extensive experience, and diverse skill sets. Our research is objective, fact-based, and data driven. Everything we produce stands up to the highest level of scrutiny, is carefully peer-reviewed, is technically sound, and provides useful, viable solutions. NSRD conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government, U.S. allies, and private foundations. The division operates the National Defense Research Institute (NDRI), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).

