David A. Ochmanek

David Ochmanek is a senior international/defense researcher at RAND. From 2009 until 2014 he was the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Force Development.
Prior to joining the Office of the Secretary of Defense, he was a senior defense analyst and director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program for RAND Project AIR FORCE, where he worked from 1985 until 1993, and again from 1995 until 2009. From 1993 until 1995, Ochmanek served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Strategy.
Prior to joining RAND, he was a member of the Foreign Service of the United States, serving from 1980 to 1985. From 1973 to 1978, he was an officer in the United States Air Force.
Ochmanek holds an M.P.A. in international relations from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and a B.S. in international affairs and political science from the United States Air Force Academy.
Selected Publications
Thomas Hamilton and David Ochmanek, Operating Low-Cost, Reusable, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Contested Environments, RAND Corporation (RR-4407), 2020
Ochmanek, David A., Restoring U.S. Power Projection Capabilities: Responding to the 2018 National Defense Strategy, RAND Corporation (PE-260-AF), 2018
Ochmanek, David A., Improving Force Development Within the U.S. Department of Defense: Diagnosis and Potential Prescriptions, RAND Corporation (PE-302-RC), 2018
With Peter A. Wilson, Brenna Allen, John Speed Meyers, and Carter Price, U.S. Military Capabilities and Forces for a Dangerous World, RAND Corporation (RR-1782), 2017
Ochmanek, David A., Sustaining U.S. Leadership in the Asia-Pacific Region: Why a Strategy of Direct Defense Against Antiaccess and Area Denial Threats Is Desirable and Feasible, RAND Corporation (PE-142-OSD), 2015