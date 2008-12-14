The cover story, entitled “A Better Deal,” begins with an essay by RAND President James A. Thomson and contains 12 subsequent essays that offer suggestions for the new U.S. President. The 12 essays discuss military interventions, counterterrorism, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, nuclear proliferation, the economy, energy, education, and health care policymaking. A feature story on education and health in China and India points to lessons that the countries could learn from each other and that other developing countries could learn from both. Other stories describe the legacy of microsimulation models associated with the RAND Health Insurance Experiment, the risks of relaxing the U.S. Postal Service's mailbox monopoly, the rewards of better environmental management during U.S. Army deployments, and the variable effects of political reform in the Arab world.

