Charles A. Goldman (he/him) is a senior economist at RAND and a professor of economics at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He specializes in the economics of education, skills and workforce needs, military personnel policy, strategic planning, and organization and performance of schools, universities, and systems. He has recently examined barriers to attracting talent and diversity to public sector organizations so that their workforce can reflect the communities they serve. He has conducted projects in Texas and Pennsylvania to improve postsecondary education governance structures and align them to meeting workforce needs. He analyzes the value and organization of professional military education, military members’ transitions from active duty to the civilian labor market, and their use of consumer financial products.
Goldman has studied policy and implementation of various levels of education in the United States, Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He is conducting a process and outcomes evaluation of a long-term effort to deliver American engineering bachelor’s degrees in the country of Georgia. One of his main research themes is measuring performance in postsecondary education at the institution and system levels. Building on that work, he develops national and international university ranking and benchmarking systems and sits on the advisory board of the Shanghai Academic Rankings of World Universities.
Goldman earned his Ph.D. in economic analysis and policy from Stanford University and held a postdoctoral fellowship in the Stanford School of Education. He earned his S.B. in computer science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Selected Publications
Goldman, Charles A., Tepring Piquado, J. Luke Irwin, Daniel Allen, Ying Zhou, and Sung Ho Ryu, Recruiting and Hiring a Diverse and Talented Public Sector Workforce, RAND Corporation (RR-A1255-1), 2021
Goldman, Charles A., Jeremy Boback, Robert Bozick, and Drew M. Anderson, Navigating a Big Transition: Military Service Members' Earnings and Employment After Active-Duty Service, RAND Corporation (RR-A361-1), 2021
Goldman, Charles A., Rita T. Karam, Mark Stalczynski, and Katheryn Giglio, Promoting the Long-Term Sustainability and Viability of Universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, RAND Corporation (RR-2486-PLBFC), 2018
Karam, Rita T., Charles A. Goldman, Daniel Basco, and Diana Gehlhaus, Managing the Expansion of Graduate Education in Texas, RAND Corporation (RR-1899-CFAT), 2017
Goldman, Charles A., Lindsay Butterfield, Diana Catherine Lavery, Trey Miller, Lindsay Daugherty, Trinidad Beleche, and Bing Han, Using Workforce Information for Degree Program Planning in Texas, RAND Corporation (RR-1011-CFAT), 2015
Gonzalez, Gabriella C., Lynn A. Karoly, Louay Constant, Hanine Salem, and Charles A. Goldman, Facing Human Capital Challenges of the 21st Century: Education and Labor Market Initiatives in Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, RAND Corporation (MG-786-RC), 2008
Dominic J. Brewer, Susan M. Gates, and Charles A. Goldman, In Pursuit of Prestige: Strategy and Competition in U.S. Higher Education, Transaction Publishers, 2002
Charles A. Goldman and William F. Massy, The PhD Factory: Training and Employment of Science and Engineering Doctorates in the United States, Anker Publishing, 2001