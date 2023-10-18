Women, Peace, and Security in Action: Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy and National Security

In its press release for the 2023 Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Strategy and National Action Plan, the White House states that “Promoting women’s meaningful participation, leadership and engagement in decision-making at all levels is both a moral and a strategic imperative for U.S. foreign policy and national security. Wherever the rights of women and girls are under threat, so, too, is democracy, peace, and stability.”

Operationalizing WPS principles is of increasing importance to U.S. national security. Both the State Department and Department of Defense are taking steps to apply gender perspectives at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

Please join us on Wednesday, January 31, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern for a moderated panel discussion—with Erin Cooper, Acting Director International Humanitarian Policy in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy at the Department of Defense; Sharon Feist, Command Gender Advisor to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Women, Peace & Security; and Joslyn Fleming, RAND Defense Policy Researcher—about what the incorporation of gender perspectives looks like in practice.

Dr. Kyleanne Hunter, head of NSRD’s new Women, Peace, and Security Initiative, will moderate the discussion.

A recent RAND report presents a series of vignettes to help DoD stakeholders understand WPS relevance to national security and how WPS principles and gender perspectives have been applied in DoD mission areas.

