Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security: How AI Impacts the Homeland Security Enterprise

Event Details Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Program

The explosive growth of AI tools—machine learning systems, generative large language models, and, someday, artificial general intelligence—exposes a new frontier of threats and opportunities for the United States. Emerging technologies will have effects across every homeland security mission, from countering terrorism to securing cyberspace to preserving American economic security.

Please join us for a conversation with experts in RAND's Homeland Security Research Division about AI's impact on the Department of Homeland Security and the homeland security enterprise more broadly. The discussion will highlight ways that AI and machine learning (ML) might assist agencies in fulfilling their homeland security mission, as well as explore the risks AI poses across the mission set.

About RAND's Homeland Security Research Division

The RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD) conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government; state, local, and tribal governments; and private foundations. HSRD houses the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center, an FFRDC operated by RAND under contract with the Department of Homeland Security.

