A special session on RAND research, plus a careers talk focused on public service

Event Details Date: Sep 27, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. PT, Policy Briefing (for in-person and virtual attendees)

1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. PT, Lunch and Careers Talk (for in-person attendees only) Location: RAND Santa Monica Office and Online How to Join: Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees. Register Please register by Sep 20, 2024. Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

About the Program

During this hybrid event, attendees will hear directly from RAND policy experts about their recent research and about their experiences in public service.

The first hour will feature policy briefings on key policy topics, including systemic risks to the economy, AI-related ethics and equity considerations, and national security.

During the second hour—reserved for in-person attendees only—our guest speakers will lead a discussion on what’s it like to work at the world's top think tank and share their own career advice. Student representatives from RAND’s Pardee RAND Graduate School will also be in attendance.

This special event is open to individuals affiliated with select fellowship programs; attendance is limited. Lunch will be provided for those joining in person.

Speakers

Register for This Program

Please register online to attend in person or via Zoom. Please email nextgen@rand.org with any questions.