Generative AI and Information Warfare

Oct 24, 2024

12:00–1:00 p.m. ET

 Zoom Webinar

The rise of generative AI could revolutionize bad actors’ ability to conduct social media manipulation. RAND experts Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga and William Marcellino will explore this issue through a case study focused on how the Chinese military may adopt generative AI to interfere in Taiwan's democracy.

