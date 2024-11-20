How AI Exacerbates Bias and Inequity

Illustration of data folders over blurred human faces as a symbol of the dangers of AI for big data analysis, in Germany, May 14, 2023, photo by Piero Nigro/IMAGO/Reuters

Photo by Piero Nigro/IMAGO/Reuters

Webinar Details

Date:

Nov 20, 2024

Time:

12:00–1:00 p.m. ET

Location:

 Zoom Webinar

How to Join:

Details will be sent to registered attendees.

Register

Please register in advance.

Register Now

You will receive webinar details via email after you register.

Program

In this Policy Lab, RAND's Benjamin Boudreaux, Brandon Crosby, and Jessica Welburn Paige will break down the ways that AI training data interacts with algorithms to create unfair outcomes for vulnerable communities. They will also discuss what can be done to minimize such negative impacts.

Speakers

Register for This Program

Please register online to attend. Contact policylabs@rand.org with questions about the event.