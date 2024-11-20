How AI Exacerbates Bias and Inequity
Nov 20, 2024
Time:
12:00–1:00 p.m. ET
Location:
|Zoom Webinar
How to Join:
Details will be sent to registered attendees.
ProgramIn this Policy Lab, RAND's Benjamin Boudreaux, Brandon Crosby, and Jessica Welburn Paige will break down the ways that AI training data interacts with algorithms to create unfair outcomes for vulnerable communities. They will also discuss what can be done to minimize such negative impacts.
