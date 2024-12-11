AI and the Future of Work
Photo by Fred Thornhill/Reuters
Webinar Details
|
Date:
|
Dec 11, 2024
|
Time:
|
12:00–1:00 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|Zoom Webinar
|
How to Join:
|
Details will be sent to registered attendees.
Register
Please register in advance.
You will receive webinar details via email after you register.
ProgramWill AI be the fifth industrial revolution? Which jobs are most likely to be replaced, reshaped, or expanded by technological change? What might help smooth the “AI revolution” for workers and employers alike? RAND's Tobias Sytsma and Melanie Zaber will tackle these questions and more.
Speakers
Register for This Program
Please register online to attend. Contact policylabs@rand.org with questions about the event.