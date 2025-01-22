AI and Homeland Security
Image by Prasanth/Adobe Stock
Webinar Details
|
Date:
|
Jan 22, 2025
|
Time:
|
12:00–1:00 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|Zoom Webinar
|
How to Join:
|
Details will be sent to registered attendees.
Register
Please register in advance.
You will receive webinar details via email after you register.
ProgramThe explosive growth of AI tools exposes a new frontier of threats and opportunities for the United States. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Douglas Yeung and Benjamin Boudreaux will discuss how the Department of Homeland Security uses AI, public perceptions about these applications, and how AI impacts the homeland security enterprise more broadly.
Speakers
-
Benjamin Boudreaux
Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
-
Douglas Yeung
Associate Director, Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program, RAND Homeland Security Research Division; Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Register for This Program
Please register online to attend. Contact policylabs@rand.org with questions about the event.