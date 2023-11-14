Philanthropically Supported Research

RAND Methodological Guidance for Conducting and Critically Appraising Delphi Panels 2023
The Delphi method is an iterative, anonymous, structured, expert elicitation and stakeholder engagement technique often used to generate a group consensus. This manual provides methodological guidance and practical advice for what to consider when designing, implementing, and reporting Delphi panel results. It also includes the Delphi Critical Appraisal Tool, a checklist that researchers can use to assess a Delphi study's quality.