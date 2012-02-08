Conference Call on Egypt, Syria

In this conference call, Joseph Dougherty, RAND Media Relations Officer, moderates a panel of RAND experts to discuss the latest developments in Egypt and Syria. Charles P. Ries introduces the panelists, and highlights include:

Julie Taylor on Turkey and Iran's opposing position over Syria and stability in the region:

"If there was a change of the Syrian government, you would have Iran's influence in the region diminished."

Fred Wehrey on violence in Syria:

"We've entered a new, more bloody chapter in the Syrian war. I think the Assad regime feels emboldened by the U.N. veto and will escalate the intensity of its campaign and expand its geographic scope."

Jeffrey Martini on the issue of potential cuts to U.S. aid: