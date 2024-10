The Future of ISIS

Brian Michael Jenkins first identified terrorism as a new mode of conflict in the early 1970s. He founded the RAND Corporation's terrorism research program more than 30 years ago, and is now widely considered one of the world's leading authorities on terrorism. He has served as an adviser to the federal government and the private sector and is frequently called upon to testify before Congress. In an exclusive conversation with RANDNext, RAND terrorism expert Brian Michael Jenkins shares his thoughts about the future of ISIS and other insurgent groups.

