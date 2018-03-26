Understanding and Shaping the Ongoing Korea Crisis

The Winter Olympics brought about the appearance of a rare détente between North and South Korea after years of threats and increasing tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The two Koreas marched under a unified Korean flag, and North Korea invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. But Moon warned against moving too fast toward rapprochement. He said the “right conditions” must first be created, including North Korean movement toward denuclearization.

In this Events @ RAND podcast, Bruce W. Bennett offers RAND alumni and supporters his analysis of recent developments in North Korea and suggests new strategies for putting pressure on Kim Jong-un at the negotiating table.

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